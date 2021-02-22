Oregon Ducks vs USC Trojans Odds & Predictions: College Basketball picks for Feb 22

The USC Trojans will host the Oregon Ducks in their home arena, the Galen Center, for a massive PAC-12 matchup that could significantly impact the conference standings.

The Trojans are tied for first place in the conference standings with the UCLA Bruins at 12-3. Meanwhile, the Ducks sit right behind them in third place with a 9-3 record.

Monday's marquee game - which will be broadcast live on Fox Sports One -provides one of the more attractive slates of betting odds and lines.

Here, we will take a look at the two teams' statistics and trends to examine the best college basketball bets for Monday's matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Oregon Ducks vs USC Trojans - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Monday, February 22, 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

College Basketball Bets Today: Oregon Ducks vs USC Trojans Betting Odds, Lines, and over/under

Chris Duarte #5 of the Oregon Ducks

The USC Trojans currently control the historical record against the Oregon Ducks, with 66 wins and 58 losses. The home team has also won in the previous five encounters.

USC Trojans

The USC Trojans were playing some of the best basketball in the country but saw their winning streak of seven games end after losing to the Arizona Wildcats, 81-72, on Saturday night.

Do not let the 81 points that the Trojans surrendered to the Wildcats scare you. It was the first time that USC allowed a team to score over 80 points in over 20 games. On the season, they give up an average of 64.4 points per game compared to the 75.9 that they score.

USC men’s basketball has no more room for error in conference title quest https://t.co/ZX14z7REj1 — Whittier Daily News (@WhittierNews) February 21, 2021

The key player for the USC Trojans is Isaiah Mobley. If you are a college basketball fan, you are aware of Evan Mobley, who is likely to go number one or two in this year's NBA draft. However, his older brother Isaiah has recently been playing at an equally high level.

He is averaging 9.6 points and 7.7 rebounds this season and has recorded a double-double in two of his last four games.

Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are now fully healthy and have everything clicking at just the right time. They have won five consecutive games and have looked impressive on offense.

The Ducks have shot the ball 45.7% from the field in their last five games. They have gotten consistent production from their two starting guards, Chris Duarte and LJ Figueroa.

Amauri Hardy, Chris Duarte, Eric Williams Jr. (junior), Eugene Omoruyi, and LJ Figueroa have accounted for 75% of the team scoring this season and, according to apnews.com, 89% during their current winning streak.

Odds:

USC Trojans: -3.5 (-110)

Oregon Ducks: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

USC Trojans: -154

Oregon Ducks: +184

Over/Under:

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

Oregon vs USC Prediction

The best bet would be to take the USC Trojans at -3.5 and the over. It is hard to pick against the Oregon Ducks with the winning streak they are on. However, the Trojans have been a better basketball team this season and have the best player in Evan Mobley.

The over is a safer call. Both teams average over 70 points per game and, combined, give up just under the total mark at 130.6. If the game is a tightly contested matchup, like it is expected to be, the USC Trojans should have no issue reaching the over.

