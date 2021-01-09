Oregon Ducks vs Utah Utes Prediction & Match Preview - January 9, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 17 Oregon Ducks will head to Salt Lake City in an effort to bounce back against the Utah Utes in a Pac-12 battle after suffering a loss to the Colorado Buffaloes earlier in the week.

The Ducks have beaten the Utes in the last three appearances and have a 22-10 record over their conference rivals.

Match Details

Fixture: Oregon Ducks vs Utah Utes - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 9th, 2021, 9:30 PM ET

Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Oregon Ducks Preview

The Oregon Ducks are coming off a disappointing 79-72 loss to the unranked Colorado Buffalos, ending their eight-game winning streak.

The Ducks costed themselves late with their sloppy ball control and poor decision-making in the second half. Oregon recorded fourteen total turnovers on the night.

Here is what Oregon Ducks coach, Dana Altman, had to say about his team's below-standard play:

"We're in this together and we all have our share of blame. Ball movement was really poor. We had some bad turnovers."

The Ducks will need to regain their focus to get back on track against the weaker Utah Utes.

Key Player - Chris Duarte

Oregon v Oregon State

The key player for the Oregon Ducks is Chris Duarte. The reigning Pac-12 player of the week scored 27 points against the Buffaloes on 10-17 shooting.

If Duarte can put up another 25+ point performance on Saturday night, the Ducks will have no problem going to 4-1 in conference play.

Oregon Ducks Predicted Lineup

F Eugene Omoruyi, F Eric Williams Jr., G Amauri Hardy, G LJ Figueroa, G Chris Duarte

Utah Utes Preview

The Utah Utes are coming off an 18 point loss to the USC Trojans.

Utah's offense was atrocious in their previous game. Their 46 points against the Trojans was their lowest scoring all season.

The Utes shot 17 for 61 from the field, and not a single one of their starters scored double-digit points.

The Utah Utes are going to need to improve their offensive efficiency. Otherwise, they will find themselves getting embarrassed by the ranked Oregon Ducks on Saturday night.

Key Player - Alfonso Plummer

Utah v Oregon State

The key player for the Utah Utes is Alfonso Plummer. The senior guard is leading the team in points, averaging 14.7 a game. He had an off night in the team's previous loss to the USC Trojans, going 3 of 11 from the floor.

Plummer will need to notch up his game and be the best player on the court to give his team a chance at upsetting the Oregon Ducks.

Utah Utes Predicted Lineup

F Timmy Allen, F Mikael Jantunen, C Branden Carlson, G Rylan Jones, G Alfonso Plummer

Oregon vs Utah Prediction

The Oregon Ducks will take victory over the Utah Utes easily on Saturday night.

The Ducks are far more talented than a Utes team that is coming off a game in which they were outmatched in nearly every aspect.

Where to watch Oregon vs Utah

The game will be broadcast live on the PAC- 12 Network.