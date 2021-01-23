Oregon State Beavers vs Oregon Ducks Prediction & Match Preview - January 23, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 21st-ranked Oregon Ducks are hosting their in-state rivals, the Oregon State Beavers, for an intriguing PAC-12 matchup on Saturday.

The Ducks have had their last three games postponed due to COVID-19 protocol but have been cleared by the NCAA to resume play.

The Beavers, on the other hand, have scuffled since opening conference play and are in need of a win against their bitter rivals.

Match Details

Fixture: Oregon State Beavers vs. Oregon Ducks - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 23rd, 2021, 10:30 PM ET

Venue: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon

Oregon State Beavers Preview

The Oregon State Beavers are 3-3 in PAC-12 play but have been improving with each game

Advertisement

The Oregon State Beavers are heading north to face off against their long-time rivals. The Ducks and the Beavers are notorious for having close and exciting battles, but the former team appears to have a slight advantage this year.

The Oregon State Beavers are 3-3 in PAC-12 play but have been improving with every game and are victorious in their last two. Their offense has been very streaky, exploding for 90+ points on one night and being shut down the next.

The Beavers will need to pull it all together on Saturday night if they want to slow down the talented Oregon Ducks.

Key Player - Ethan Thompson

Oregon State Beavers' senior sharpshooter Ethan Thompson has been brilliant on the offensive end this season.

Averaging a team-leading 15.7 points and 4 assists per game, he has fulfilled his role as captain on this Beaver offense.

The 6-foot-5 guard can score in many ways but thrives when he can get to the rim and draw contact. Thus far, he is shooting 41% from the field and 75% from the charity stripe.

Advertisement

Ethan Thompson will need a standout performance on Saturday to keep his Beavers close against a tough Oregon Ducks' defense.

Oregon State Beavers Predicted Lineup

F Dearon Tucker, F Warith Alatishe, G Jarod Lucas, G Zach Reichle, G Ethan Thompson

Oregon Ducks Preview

The Oregon Ducks have a chance to break into double-digit wins on Saturday

The Oregon Ducks bounced back after suffering their second loss of the season, securing their 9th victory against the Utah Utes. The Ducks have unfortunately seen their past three scheduled games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Now, the Oregon Ducks will host their bitter rivals, Oregon State, with a chance to break into double-digit wins on Saturday. The Ducks could run into some minor issues due to the extended time off but should control the pace of the game against the undersized Beavers.

Key Player - Chris Duarte

The offensive spark for the Oregon Ducks has been provided by guard Chris Duarte. The Puerto Rican native has been very consistent on both ends of the court, averaging a team-leading 18.4 points, 2.5 steals and one block per game.

Duarte will need to continue his outstanding play and lead his Ducks teammates to a big victory over the Beavers.

Advertisement

Oregon Ducks Predicted Lineup

F Eric Williams Jr., F Eugene Omoruyi, G Chris Duarte, G L.J. Figueroa, G Amauri Hardy

Oregon State vs. Oregon Prediction

The Oregon State Beavers always rise to the occasion when they face off against the Oregon Ducks. This rivalry has been notorious for high-energy, high-stakes games, and Saturday should be no different. The Ducks will have plenty of rest heading into this matchup and should bring their best game.

I predict a strong showing from the Oregon Ducks on the way to their 10th victory of the season.

Where to watch Oregon State vs. Oregon

The game will be broadcast live on the PAC 12 Network.