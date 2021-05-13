Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - May 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

An electric showdown is set to take place in the Western Conference of the NBA as the Portland Trail Blazers lock horns with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

The two sides will face off for the final time in the 2020-21 season, with the Phoenix Suns holding a 2-0 series lead over their opponents.

The Portland Trail Blazers have hit their stride, winning five games in a row ahead of Thursday's contest. They are coming off a big win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday with a 105-98 scoreline in their favor.

As things stand, the Portland Trail Blazers are fifth in the West with a 41-29 record, tied alongside the Dallas Mavericks.

✔️ Out-performing external expectations

✔️ League's most efficient playmaker

✔️ Fiery passion and leadership@CP3 has entered the MVP conversation, drawing uncanny parallels to the Phoenix basketball icons who have won the award: Charles Barkley, Steve Nash and Diana Taurasi. 👇 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have proven their mettle as a new powerhouse contender in the West. Coach Monty Williams' side have the second-best record (48-21) in their conference.

However, the Suns have lost back-to-back games and will be eager to get back to winning ways when they take on the Trail Blazers at home.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have a healthy roster for Thursday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

Nassir Little and Zach Collins are the only two players on the injury report. Little is being monitored on a day-to-day basis while Collins remains out for an extended period due to an ankle injury.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will be without the services of small forward Cameron Johnson, who is dealing with a wrist injury. In addition to Johnson, Abdel Nader will continue to miss game action because of a knee problem.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to field their usual starting five which the team has been using since the 2021 trade deadline.

One of the most lethal backcourt duos in the game today, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, will reprise their roles in the backcourt.

Former Raptors swingman Norman Powell will join defensive specialist Robert Covington on the wing as the two forwards. Coming in at center will be Bosnian big man Jusuf Nurkic.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will probably use the same starting lineup that has brought them tremendous success this season.

Veteran elite Chris Paul will join his all-star companion Devin Booker in the backcourt to start things off for coach Williams.

Jae Crowder and high-flying Mikal Bridges will most likely take their place in the two forward positions. DeAndre Ayton should start at the center position.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting 5s

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard l Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum l Small Forward - Norman Powell l Power Forward - Robert Covington l Center - Jusuf Nurkic

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Jae Crowder l Power Forward - Mikal Bridges l Center - DeAndre Ayton