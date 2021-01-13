Purdue Boilermakers vs Indiana Hoosiers Prediction & Match Preview - January 14, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Indiana Hoosiers are hosting the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday night for a Big Ten Conference matchup. Both teams have shown signs of life thus far, and are tied for fifth (3-3) in a very competitive Big Ten. This is looking to be a very evenly matched battle between two quality college basketball teams, and could very well come down to the final seconds.

Match Details

Fixture: Purdue Boilermakers vs Indiana Hoosiers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, January 14th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

Purdue Boilermakers Preview

Purdue v Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers are coming off of their second win over a ranked opponent this season, defeating the No. 23 Michigan State Spartans in a 55-54 thriller. Purdue's defense was stellar in this matchup, holding Spartans' shooters to only 23% from 3-point range and 39% overall. If the Purdue defenders can find an answer for the Indiana Hoosiers' star player, Trayce Jackson-Davis, they have a good chance of coming out on top of this matchup.

Key Player - Trevion Williams

The Purdue Boilermakers have gotten some excellent production from junior Trevion Williams. Williams leads the Boilermakers' offense with an average of 15 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Williams has played limited minutes, but makes great use of his time on the court with his physical-style play.

Trevion Williams with the game-winner!#Purdue beats No. 23 Michigan State 55-54. pic.twitter.com/mOiq9eaQW1 — Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) January 9, 2021

In his last game, Williams scored a game-high 26 points and hit the game-winning shot in Purdue's one-point victory over Michigan State. The Boilermakers will be hoping for another great night from Williams on Thursday to secure their fourth conference win.

Purdue Boilermakers Predicted Lineup

F Trevion Williams, F Mason Gillis, G Sasha Stefanovic, G Eric Hunter Jr., G Brandon Newman

Indiana Hoosiers Preview

Indiana v Maryland

The Indiana Hoosiers had a strong offensive showing in their last game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the way to a 84-76 victory. The Hoosiers have maintained relevance in the Big Ten Conference with their consistency from the floor, shooting 46.1% as a team. This matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers will be a great test for the Indiana Hoosiers, with both teams carrying a 3-3 Big Ten record into Thursday's matchup. The Hoosiers will hope for yet another big performance out of their star player, Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was named last week's Big Ten co-player of the week.

Key Player - Trayce Jackson-Davis

The key player for the Indiana Hoosiers has been sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Hoosiers' offense is heavily reliant on consistent production out of Jackson-Davis. This season, Jackson-Davis averages 20.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game and has controlled the paint with his athletic 6-foot-9 frame.

Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis named co-Big Ten Player of the week after having three double-doubles in three games. #iubb pic.twitter.com/F7wb9wpdGl — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) January 11, 2021

Jackson-Davis is projected to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft in many previews, and is in the running for the Naismith Trophy. A big performance from Trayce Jackson-Davis on Thursday could be the difference in this great matchup.

Indiana Hoosiers Predicted Lineup

F Trayce Jackson-Davis, F Race Thompson, G Trey Galloway, G Armaan Franklin, G Al Durham

Purdue vs. Indiana Prediction

This is looking to be a very evenly matched battle, and could very well come down to the final seconds. The Indiana Hoosiers are used to close games, having each of their last seven games decided by 10 points or fewer. This should play to the advantage of the Hoosiers, but this game should have another close finish. The scoring of Trayce Jackson-Davis will be enough to lead the Indiana Hoosiers to victory over the Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday.

Where to watch Purdue vs. Indiana

The game will be available for live stream on ESPN+.