Purdue Boilermakers vs Iowa Hawkeyes Prediction & Match Preview - December 22nd, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball 

Match Details

Fixture: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 22nd, 9 PM ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes will host the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday night. The Hawkeyes will be looking to bounce back from their loss on Saturday to the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs in their Big Ten opener.

Iowa Hawkeyes Preview

The Iowa Hawkeyes had an off night against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday. The Hawkeyes shot a poor 4 out of 22 from three and only shot 53.8% from the free-throw line.

Luka Garza: “We can beat this team," if Iowa gets another shot at Gonzaga down the road. Both he & Wieskamp emphasize that this will be a learning experience, that it was not representative of Iowa basketball. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) December 19, 2020

The Hawkeyes will look to get back to Iowa basketball and back to the best offense in Division I. Iowa has the best offensive efficiency in country, as they score 119.3 points per 100 possesions, via kenpom.com.

Key Player - Jordan Bohannon

Iowa v Cincinnati

Jordan Bohannon is the key player for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The senior guard shot just 1 for 8 against Gonzaga and went of 0 for 5 from three. Bohannon is going to have to get back in rhythm for the Hawkeyes to get back on track.

Iowa knows what they will get out of their star player Luka Garza, but it will come down to players like Jordan Bohannon for the Hawkeyes come tournament time.

Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted Lineup

Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery, CJ Fredrick, Jose Wisekamp

Purdue Boilermakers Preview

The Purdue Boilermakers are 6-2 on the season and are coming off a victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

💥💥💥💥💥 FINAL



Purdue 88

Notre Dame 78



Great effort today in the #CrossroadsClassic! pic.twitter.com/DyR7QhNLRK — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 19, 2020

The Boilermakers are a competitive team and will not roll over against the more talented Iowa Hawkeyes. Purdue already has a victory over a ranked team this season - the No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes.

The strength of the Purdue Boilermakers is their three-point shooting. Against Notre Dame, the Boilermakers made 14 shots from behind the arc on 50% accuracy. They will need to continue highly proficient shooting to upset the Hawkeyes.

Key Player - Sasha Stefanovic

Virginia v Purdue

Sasha Stefanovic is the key player for the Purdue Boilermakers. The junior guard is a sharpshooter from three. He is currently shooting 52% from behind the arc. For the Boilermakers to upset the Iowa Hawkeyes, Stefanovic will need to catch fire from three.

Purdue Boilermakers Predicted Lineup

Mason Gillis, Zach Edey, Sasha Stefanovic, Eric Hunter Jr., Brandon Newman

Purdue vs. Iowa Prediction

The Iowa Hawkeyes will bounce back and win in blowout fashion against the Purdue Boilermakers.

How to watch Purdue vs. Iowa

The game will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network.