The No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers are set to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a game rescheduled for Thursday at 5 PM EST instead of 8 PM EST.

The two teams have already met this season as the Boilermakers beat the Golden Gophers, 81-62, at the Mackney Arena.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off their 79-61 win against Nebraska and will look to maintain their momentum when they face the Purdue Boilermakers in a major Big 10 conference matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Purdue Boilermakers. Minnesota Golden Gophers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, February 11, 5:00 PM ET

Venue: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers Preview

B1G start to the week. pic.twitter.com/9ohSKVTv41 — Minnesota Men's Basketball (@GopherMBB) February 9, 2021

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are seeking vengeance on the Purdue Boilermakers this Thursday. Both Big 10 teams are looking to stay in the AP's top 25 poll.

The Golden Gophers started the season as one of the nation's top teams but have since fallen off the pace. Before their win against Nebraska, the team lost 6 of their last 8 games.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will need to secure victory against the Purdue Boilermakers to get back to winning ways and gain momentum as conference play progresses.

Key Player - Marcus Carr

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' Marcus Carr

Marcus Carr produced well in the Minnesota Golden Gophers' win against Nebraska. The junior guard tallied 21 points and 5 assists to help his team to the victory. He is the leading scorer on this team, averaging 19.1 points, and also leads the team in assists with 5.4.

Carr will really need to step up from here on out if this team wants to get back on track and regain what has been lost.

Minnesota Golden Gophers Predicted Lineup

G Gabe Kalscheur, F Brandon Johnson, G Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins, G Tre Williams

Purdue Boilermakers Preview

✌🏽 2nd straight week in top-25. pic.twitter.com/SilImtcbZu — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 8, 2021

The Purdue Boilermakers will need to be very careful heading into this match. The Minnesota Golden Gophers may have dropped some very unfortunate games, but Richard Pitino's men still pose a threat.

The Boilermakers will look to get going on the defensive end as they suffocated the Golden Gophers the last time the two teams met.

Expect this game to go down to the wire as the Purdue Boilermakers look for their two-game sweep on Thursday.

Key Player - Jaden Ivey

✌🏽 𝐓𝐖𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐀𝐒 𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄.@IveyJaden named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for 2nd time. pic.twitter.com/dIBdO68iJj — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 8, 2021

Freshman guard Jaden Ivey is learning to step up in big games. He scored 20 points and was the team's leading scorer in their win over Northwestern.

Expect Mr. Ivey to step up again for the Purdue Boilermakers when the team faces Minnesota.

Purdue vs Minnesota Prediction

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will likely win this matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers. They have learned from their mistakes, and it showed when they won against Nebraska.

Marcus Carr is the team's focal point as he will need to generate his offensive skills to get this team going. Expect the Minnesota Golden Gophers to feed off Carr's energy en route to their win on Thursday.

Where to watch Purdue vs Minnesota

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.