Purdue Boilermakers vs Penn State Nittany Lions Prediction & Match Preview - February 26, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Purdue Boilermakers will be on the road to face their Big Ten rival Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday.

The Boilermakers have won back-to-back conference games, lifting them to 15-8 overall this season. The Nittany Lions, on the other hand, will need a win to keep their postseason hopes alive as we near the end of the college basketball campaign.

Match Details

Fixture: Purdue Boilermakers vs Penn State Nittany Lions - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Friday, February 26th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania

Purdue Boilermakers Preview

Purdue Boilermakers guard #25 Ethan Morton

The Purdue Boilermakers have taken down some tough opponents in the Big Ten conference. Powered by their strong defense, the Boilermakers have been contenders since their conference opener.

Averaging just 70 points of team offense per game, the Purdue Boilermakers have become reliant on their strong defensive efforts to keep them in games. As they hit the road to Pennsylvania, the Boilermakers should provide a great matchup to the Penn State offense.

Key Player - Trevion Williams

Purdue Boilermakers' star forward Trevion Williams could be in for a huge night of scoring against the struggling Nittany Lions.

The 6'10" junior is averaging a team-high 16 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, controlling the paint alongside freshman Mason Gillis.

After finishing with less than 10 points for just the fifth time this season, Williams will be looking for a bounce-back performance as his team prepares for the Big Ten Tournament.

The Purdue Boilermakers will have an advantage at nearly every position on the floor, but Trevion Williams should shine the brightest on Friday.

Purdue Boilermakers Predicted Lineup

F Trevion Williams, F Mason Gillis, G Jaden Ivey, G Eric Hunter Jr., G Brandon Newman

Penn State Nittany Lions Preview

Penn State Nittany Lions forward #21 John Harrar

The Penn State Nittany Lions pulled out a narrow victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their last game. This win snapped a five-game losing streak, but the Nittany Lions still sit in 12th place of the conference.

The Penn State Nittany Lions defense has simply not been displaying the consistency needed to compete in the Big Ten. Allowing an average of 75 points per game, the Nittany Lions rank among the bottom half of defenses in the NCAA.

If they are going to upset the Purdue Boilermakers, the Nittany Lions need their best basketball on both ends of the floor.

Key Player - Myreon Jones

Following a 29-point eruption in his team's latest victory, Myreon Jones will hope to keep the hot hand at home on Friday.

The junior guard is averaging a team-leading 15.6 points per game on 40% shooting, carrying the load for the Penn State offense. As the Nittany Lions look to pull off a huge upset, they will need another big night of scoring out of Myreon Jones.

FINAL | -- PSU 86 N 83



Myreon Jones with a career-high 29 points on 8-18 shooting (6 3s). Myles Dread with a season-best 16 points.



5 Nittany Lions in double figures including John Harrar with a double-double (10 points, 14 rebounds).



More to come on https://t.co/p5WRTnWmNp pic.twitter.com/BP2gVy3HLx — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) February 24, 2021

Penn State Nittany Lions Predicted Lineup

G Izaiah Brockington, G Myreon Jones, G Jamari Wheeler, F John Harrar, F Seth Lundy

Purdue vs Penn State Prediction

The Penn State Nittany Lions have taken down two ranked opponents already thus far, showing the Big Ten that they are not to be taken lightly. However, with all the other powerhouses in the conference, the Nittany Lions have fallen to the bottom of the pack.

The Purdue Boilermakers should have a big advantage in the paint, courtesy of their star Trevion Williams, and should come away with a victory on Friday.

Where to watch Purdue vs Penn State

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports One.