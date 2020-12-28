Purdue Boilermakers vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights Prediction & Match Preview - December 29th, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 11 Rutgers Scarlet Knights are hosting the Purdue Boilermakers in a Big 10 matchup on Tuesday, December 29th. The Scarlet Knights are coming off their first loss of the season, an 80-68 defeat to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Purdue has won four of its last five, and will look to stay near the top of the league standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 29th, 2020, 7 PM ET

Venue: Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey

_________________________________________________________________

Purdue Boilermakers Preview

Purdue v Maryland

The Purdue Boilermakers have been one of the surprises coming out of the Big 10 this year, sporting a 7-3 overall record and a 2-1 conference record. The Boilermakers have been consistently productive on the offensive end, averaging 72.5 points per game.

Key Player - Trevion Williams

Advertisement

Purdue Boilermakers' big man Trevion Williams has been a force in the paint all year. Carrying an average of 13.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per game into Tuesday's matchup, it's safe to say the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be keeping a close eye on Williams all night.

TREVION WILLIAMS = CLUTCH!



The @BoilerBall big man hits just his 3rd career 3 and it couldn’t have come at a better time. #BoilerUp 🚂pic.twitter.com/dKheEVnwGj — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 10, 2020

Trevion Williams, standing 6-foot-10 and weighing over 260 pounds, is very powerful in down low, and will present quite an obstacle for anyone coming through the lane for Rutgers. Williams needs a career performance to help his team outlast the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Purdue Boilermakers Predicted Lineup

F Mason Gillis, F Trevion Williams, G Brandon Newman, G Eric Hunter Jr., G Sasha Stefanovic

_________________________________________________________________

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Preview

Rutgers v Maryland

Advertisement

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights must bounce back quickly after suffering a 12-point loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes and slow down the surging Purdue Boilermakers. The Scarlet Knights fell to 6-1 on the season with the loss, also falling out of first place in the Big 10 Conference.

Key Player - Ron Harper Jr.

The early season standout for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights has been Ron Harper Jr., and he will be their key to success once again vs. the Purdue Boilermakers. Harper is averaging 23 points and seven rebounds per game, and has scored more than 20 points in five of the Scarlet Knights' first seven games.

Ron Harper Jr. has been a sharpshooter this season, carrying a 50% 3-point percentage into Tuesday's game. The Scarlet Knights will be hopeful of another big night from their star against their Big 10 rival.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Predicted Lineup

G Jacob Young, G Ron Harper Jr., G Montez Mathis, F Paul Mulcahy, F Cliff Omoruyi

_________________________________________________________________

Purdue vs. Rutgers Prediction

The Purdue Boilermakers' 7-3 start to their season has exceeded expectations, but the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are still the stronger team despite suffering their first loss against Ohio State. It will be another close game for Rutgers, but Purdue will not have enough to stop the offense of Ron Harper Jr. and his teammates. 70-64 Rutgers.

Advertisement

Where to watch Purdue vs. Rutgers

The game will be broadcast live on the B1G Network.