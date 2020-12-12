Richmond Spiders vs West Virginia Mountaineers Prediction & Match Preview - December 13th, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Richmond Spiders vs. West Virginia Mountaineers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, December 13th, 1 PM ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

The No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers will host the No. 19 Richmond Spiders in a non-conference battle on Sunday afternoon. Both teams are on a two-game winning streak and looking to crack into the top 10 of the AP Poll.

West Virginia Mountaineers Preview

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 5-1 on the season, with their only loss from the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Mountaineers looked shaky in their previous game against North Texas.

Despite getting a win in their home-opener, West Virginia shot 37.7 percent from the floor against the Mean Green. The Big 12 side will need to come with more energy on Sunday afternoon to take down a ranked Richmond team.

Key Player - Sean McNeil

Kansas State v West Virginia

Sean McNeil is a wildcard for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Before the game against North Texas, he was shooting just above 27 percent from the floor. However, on Friday night, the guard out of Kentucky went 5-for-9 from the floor and accounted for a team-leading 15 points. Here is what West Virginia coach, Bob Huggins, had to say about his junior point guard,

"He can shoot it, he struggled a little bit because he gets down on himself so easily when he misses."

If McNeil can keep his head held high and knock down shots against the Spiders, then he may be the push the Mountaineers needs to break into the top-10.

West Virginia Mountaineers Predicted Lineup

Derek Culver, Emmitt Matthews Jr., Oscar Tshiebwe, Miles McBride, Sean McNeil

Richmond Spiders Preview

The Richmond Spiders are 4-0 on the year. Richmond is ranked in the top-20 for the first time since 1957. The Spiders began their milestone season with a win against the Kentucky Wildcats in their second game of the season.

The Richmond Spiders have loads of experience. The Spiders have four seniors in their starting lineup, and they use that to their advantage. The Atlantic-10 front runners are a team that always seems to be in control. They do not become rattled off an opponent team's run. This will be a key for them against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Key Player - Jacob Gilyard

Dayton v Richmond

Jacob Gilyard is the best player for the Richmond Spiders and their leader. The 5'9" point guard controls the floor for the Spiders and gets all of his teammates involved.

The senior out of Missouri will need to be on his 'A' game to collect the Richmond Spiders' second win of the season against a ranked opponent.

Richmond Spiders Predicted Lineup

Grant Golden, Nathan Cayo, Tyler, Burton, Blake Francis, Jacob Gilyard

West Virginia vs. Richmond Prediction

The Richmond Spiders will take down the West Virginia Mountaineers in a close battle on Sunday afternoon. Jacob Gilyard and the Spiders' experience will control the game and force uncharacteristic plays out of the Mountaineers.

How to watch West Virginia vs. Richmond

The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN.