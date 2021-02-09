Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Iowa Hawkeyes Prediction & Match Preview - February 10, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No.15 Iowa Hawkeyes will host the No. 25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a top-25 Big Ten showdown on Wednesday night.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have lost 4 out of their last 5 games and were knocked out of the AP Poll top ten this week.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights, on the other hand, have won four consecutive games and will move ahead of the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten standings with a win on Wednesday.

Match Details

Fixture: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Iowa Hawkeyes - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 10, 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes Preview

Head coach Fran McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes talks to his team.

The Iowa Hawkeyes seem to be wearing out as the season drags on. They have played four games in nine days and went 1-3 during that span.

The problem for the Hawkeyes during this stretch has been their defense. They are ranked number one in offensive efficiency but when it comes to defense, they are ranked 121, giving up 99.3 points per 100 possessions, via kenpom.com. They have allowed teams to shoot over 45% from the floor in their last four losses.

If the Iowa Hawkeyes are to live up to their early season hype come tournament time, they will need to reassess their game plan on the defensive side of the ball.

Key Player - Luka Garza

Luka Garza has been the best player for the Iowa Hawkeyes this season and is one of the favorites for the Wooden Award at the end of the season. He is averaging 25.5 points and 8.4 rebounds on 58.3% shooting.

However, during the Hawkeyes' recent stretch of bad games, teams have largely been able to contain Garza's dominance. He recorded his two lowest scoring totals last week.

In his last outing against the Indiana Hoosiers, the senior center shot below his normal scoring efficiency, going 6 for 18 from the field and recording just 2 rebounds.

I feel bad for Luka Garza. Unless something changes and fast, this could go down as the most disappointing Iowa team in modern history. They are too experienced to lose these games. — John Sharp (@JohnSharp99) February 7, 2021

If the Iowa Hawkeyes are to get back on track against a tough opponent like the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Garza will need to put up his normal season averages.

Iowa Hawkeyes' Predicted Lineup

F Keegan Murray, C Luka Garza, G Jordan Bohannon, G Connor McCaffery, G Joe Weiskamp

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Preview

Ron Harper Jr. #24 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, celebrates with teammate Geo Baker #0

The last time the Rutgers Scarlet Knights made the March Madness tournament was in 1991. The drought would have come to an end last season, but the tournament was canceled due to the global pandemic.

The Scarlet Knights will not only make the tournament this season, but they may also be in a position to advance through rounds.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have won four straight games and are now 11-6 for the year. During their current winning stretch, they have been able to match their lock-down defense with offensive production.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have a top-20 defense, allowing just 68 points per 100 possessions, according to kenpom.com. They have shot the ball 49.05% from the field during the last four games.

Key Player - Myles Johnson

Myles Johnson is the key player for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The junior center is leading the team with 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in addition to his 8.6 pointers per game.

Myles Johnson's last four games for Rutgers: 10.5 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.3 BPG. Most underrated big man in the country? Rutgers. Minnesota. The RAC. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 4, 2021

Johnson will be given the task of matching up with Luka Garza on Wednesday night. To win this matchup, he will need to be aggressive and drive to the basket.

Garza has suffered early foul trouble in his last two games. If Johnson can get Garza on the bench early in the first half with two fouls, the Scarlet Knights will have a good chance at coming away with a win.

Myles Johnson had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes earlier this season.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights' Predicted Lineup

C Myles Johnson, G Geo Bakers, G Caleb McConnell, G Ron Harper Jr., G Paul Mulcahy

Rutgers vs Iowa Match Prediction

The last time these two teams faced each other, the game went down to the wire and ended in a 77-75 victory for the Iowa Hawkeyes. However, this time around, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are playing much better basketball and will be able to score against the struggling Hawkeyes defense.

We expect the Scarlet Knights to come away with a win on Wednesday and avoid a regular-season sweep.

Where to watch Rutgers vs Iowa

The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

