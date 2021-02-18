Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Michigan Wolverines Odds & Predictions: College Basketball picks for Feb 18

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-7, 8-7) will face the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (14-1, 9-1) in a Big Ten match-up on Thursday night. Coach Juwan Howard's Wolverines will enter the match coming off their 67-59 win against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights will also come into Thursday's game on the back of a win. The team outlasted the Northwestern Wildcats and holds an 8-7 conference record which puts them on seventh in the Big Ten standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Michigan Wolverines - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, February 18th, 9 PM ET

Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

College Basketball Bets Today: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Michigan Wolverines Betting Odds, Lines, and over/under

Chaundee Brown #15 of the Michigan Wolverines grabs the rebound

Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines are showing the world why they should be in conversation as one of the best teams in the nation. They've improved to a 14-1 record after beating the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers.

The team ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten standings and ranks No. 3 in the nation. Coach Juwan Howard, a former Michigan Wolverines player, has done an amazing job with this program. The team will look to win their fourth consecutive game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to keep their Big Ten surge alive.

The Wolverines noticeably dominated the Badgers on the defensive end in the second half. They'll need to make sure they're on par with a Rutgers offense that shouldn't be taken lightly.

Isaiah Livers is the player to watch out for on the Michigan Wolverines. He scored 20 points and came up big for the team in the second half in their last outing

has scored 20-plus points in his last three games. The junior averages 15.0 points while shooting 49.0% from the field. Coming into Thursday's game, the 6'7 forward will be a pivotal factor for the Michigan Wolverines.

Another player to look out for on a stacked Michigan Wolverines roster is Hunter Dickinson. The center leads the team in rebounds with 7.7 boards per game, while also serving as the team's second-highest scorer with 14.9 points for the season. Against the Wisconsin Badgers, he had a very productive stat sheet; the big-man scored 11 points and grabbed 15 boards. The 7'1 freshman is very dominant in the post and will look to dominate the Rutgers Scarlet Knights' frontcourt during the game.

Hunter Dickinson's line:



11 points

15 rebounds (ties career-high)

5 blocks (career-high)



Watch all five blocks ⬇️.@H_Dickinson24 // @umichbball pic.twitter.com/iC45GAx1GE — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 14, 2021

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Meanwhile, coach Steve Pikiell's Rutgers Scarlet Knights will look for an upset win when they face one of college basketball's best programs. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights allowed only 50 points in their win against the Northwestern Wildcats and will have to replicate this defensive effort against the Michigan Wolverines.

Despite dropping out of the AP's top 25 listings weeks ago, the team still possesses a strong force offensively and defensively. The Michigan Wolverines will have their hands full as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights present just as much of a threat as they do.

Odds:

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: +9.5 (-110)

Michigan Wolverines: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Rutgers Scarletknights: -460

Michigan Wolverines: +340

Over/Under:

Over: 136.0 (-110)

Under: 136.0 (-110)

Rutgers vs Michigan Prediction

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will, indeed, put up a fight. But the Michigan Wolverines are likely to take over in the second half. Juwan Howard's team is way too dominant at just about every position, and the momentum could swing heavily in their favor.

If the Rutgers Scarlet Knights want to remain within striking distance, Ron Harper Jr. and Jacob Young must produce on the offensive end for the team.

