Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Ohio State Buckeyes Prediction & Match Preview - December 23rd, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 4:30PM ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

The No. 11 Rutgers Scarlet Knights are on the road to face the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big 10 conference matchup. The Scarlet Knights are coming off of their biggest win of the season thus far, a three-point upset victory over the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini. The Buckeyes look to stay undefeated at home, as they just had a strong performance in their 77-70 victory over the UCLA Bruins.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Preview

Rutgers v Maryland

This year's Rutgers Scarlet Knights team has been great all year long. Carrying a perfect 6-0 record into Wednesday's matchup, the Scarlet Knights look to move to 3-0 in Big 10 play with a win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Led by the massive year of junior guard Ron Harper Jr., the Scarlet Knights' offense has been too much to handle for every defense thus far.

Key Player - Ron Harper Jr

As they have all year long, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be looking to Ron Harper Jr. to be the difference-maker against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Harper Jr. is averaging 24 points and 7 rebounds per game and leads his team in 3-point shooting percentage.

Rutgers has a star in Ron Harper Jr ⭐️



Scarlet Knights pull off the upset of No. 13 Illinois behind Harper Jr's 28 points and 9 boards to remain unbeaten 💪⚔️



pic.twitter.com/Q1UXxfPk9W — The One & Dones (@theoneanddones) December 20, 2020

Harper Jr. has been most dangerous from beyond the arc this year, shooting 21-40 from three. For context, Harper Jr. has made 15 more three pointers than his next closest teammate, Jacob Young, who is 6-14 from beyond the arc.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Predicted Lineup

Jacob Young, Ron Harper Jr., Montez Mathis, Paul Mulcahy, Cliff Omoruyi

Ohio State Buckeyes Preview

Ohio State v Michigan State

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost their Big 10 conference opener to the Purdue Boilermakers but responded with a strong showing against the UCLA Bruins in their last game. Now, the Buckeyes will have their biggest challenge of the season: the undefeated Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Ohio State will need their best performance if they want to avoid an 0-2 start in Big 10 play.

Key Player - E.J. Liddell

Sophomore E.J. Liddell has been very consistent this year for the Ohio State Buckeyes' offense, averaging just under 14 points and 6 rebounds this season. Liddell was sidelined for two games due to a non-COVID related illness but returned to play against the UCLA Bruins and looked to be in great shape.

EJ Liddell in the clutch 💪

Liddell needs another strong showing, both offensively and defensively, this Wednesday if his Buckeyes are going to upset the red-hot Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Ohio State Buckeyes Predicted Lineup

C.J. Walker, Duane Washington Jr., Kyle Young, Justice Sueing, E.J. Liddell

Rutgers vs. Ohio State Prediction

While the Ohio State Buckeyes have shown signs of brilliance this season, they have also shown signs of vulnerability. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights, on the other hand, have seemed virtually unstoppable. I predict a very good game, but ultimately, Rutgers should come out with a victory. 76-72 Rutgers.

How to watch Rutgers vs. Ohio State

The game will be broadcast live on the B1G Network.