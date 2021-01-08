Saint Johns Red Storm vs Creighton Bluejays Prediction & Match Preview - January 9, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 7th-ranked Creighton Bluejays are hosting the St. John's Red Storm on Saturday for a Big East conference battle. This will be the second meeting between these teams this season, with the Bluejays taking the first game by a wide margin. The Red Storm will be hungry for revenge and would shock the college basketball world if they can pull off an upset.

Match Details

Fixture: St. John's Red Storm vs. Creighton Bluejays - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 9th, 2021, 12 PM ET

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska

St. John's Red Storm Preview

Georgetown v St John's

The St. John's Red Storm have experienced just how competitive the Big East conference can be. They are off to a dreadful 1-4 start in conference play and must now travel to play the red-hot Creighton Bluejays.

The Red Storm have been struggling to make stops on the defensive end, already allowing 90 or more points four times this season.

If the St. John's Red Storm are going to pull off an upset on Saturday, they are going to need to find an answer for the talented Creighton offense.

Key Player - Julian Champagnie

St. John's Red Storm sophomore guard Julian Champagnie is a very special talent.

Champagnie is an oversized guard, standing at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds. He is a very physical player and uses his frame to his advantage, often getting to the rim when he sees an opening.

7:57 left until the break, #SJUBB leads Xavier 21-20.



Greg Williams Jr. with three blocks already, matching a career high.



Julian Champagnie with seven points after this pretty bucket through contact. pic.twitter.com/Jw87P84o3F — St. John's BBall (@StJohnsBBall) January 7, 2021

Through nine games, Champagnie is averaging 19.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Red Storm will be heavily reliant on the offensive production and defensive efficiency of Julian Champagnie as they try to upset Creighton.

St. John's Red Storm Predicted Lineup

F Isaih Moore, F Vince Cole, G Julian Champagnie, G Posh Alexander, G Greg Williams Jr.

Creighton Bluejays Preview

Creighton v Villanova

The Creighton Bluejays improved to 5-1 in Big East play with a dominant victory over the Seton Hall Pirates in their last game. Now, they will host a scuffling St. John's Red Storm team for a chance to sweep the season series.

In these teams' last meeting, the Creighton Bluejays impressed with an 18-point victory on the road. Now at their home court, they should feel very confident about their chances in Saturday's matchup.

Key Player - Denzel Mahoney

Creighton Bluejays' senior guard Denzel Mahoney has displayed tremendous talent on both ends of the court this season.

Mahoney enters Saturday's matchup with the St. John's Red Storm averaging 13.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and two assists per game. He is a terrific defender and has shown his great hands with 12 steals through ten games.

Denzel Mahoney keeps @BluejayMBB rolling!



He's got 10 points as Creighton has extended their lead to 17.#GoJays x #BIGEASThoops pic.twitter.com/zzmJ7DFfyH — #BIGEASThoops (@BIGEASTMBB) January 7, 2021

In the Creighton Bluejays' latest 89-53 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates, Mahoney tallied 14 points with three rebounds, shooting 55% from the field.

The Bluejays will be hoping to see more of this production out of Mahoney on Saturday against the Red Storm.

Creighton Bluejays Predicted Lineup

F Christian Bishop, F Damien Jefferson, G Marcus Zegarowski, G Mitchell Ballock, G Denzel Mahoney

St. John's vs. Creighton Prediction

The Creighton Bluejays have the advantage in every aspect of this matchup with the St. John's Red Storm but will still need to execute on both ends to come away with a victory.

The Bluejays are looking up at the Villanova Wildcats in the Big East standings, but this win would keep them in striking distance of first place in the conference.

I predict that the Creighton Bluejays will handle the St. John's Red Storm with ease and control the game from start to finish.

Where to watch St. John's vs. Creighton

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports One.