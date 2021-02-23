St John's Red Storm vs Villanova Wildcats Prediction & Match Preview - February 23, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Villanova Wildcats will get their chance at revenge as they host the St. John's Red Storm for a Big East battle on Tuesday night.

In their first meeting this season, the Red Storm upset the Wildcats, handing them their first loss in conference play.

The Villanova Wildcats outlasted the UConn Huskies in their last game, hanging on to the top spot in the Big East.

Match Details

Fixture: St. John's Red Storm vs. Villanova Wildcats - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021, 8 PM ET

Venue: William B. Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania

St John's Red Storm Preview

The St John's Red Storm currently hold a 14-9 overall record

The St. John's Red Storm will be looking to sweep the season series against the Villanova Wildcats. They have been scuffling lately, losing two of their last three games and falling to 6th place in the Big East.

The St. John's Red Storm have been producing on the offensive end, but their defense has been unable to hold off their conference opponents. When they travel to Villanova, the St. John's defenders will need to find an answer for the talented Wildcats shooters.

Key Player - Julian Champagnie

The key to victory for the St. John's Red Storm could be their star guard Julian Champagnie.

The 6'8" guard has been a force to be reckoned with at all areas of the floor, averaging a team-high 20.2 points and 7.2 rebounds on the season.

Champagnie will likely be matched up with the much smaller Collin Gillespie, giving the Red Storm an advantage in the backcourt.

The St. John's Red Storm will need a very strong defensive showing, but Julian Champagnie could play a huge role on both ends.

St. John's Red Storm Predicted Lineup

F Isaih Moore, F Vince Cole, G Julian Champagnie, G Posh Alexander, G Greg Williams Jr.

Villanova Wildcats Preview

The Villanova Wildcats have many talented players that can keep pace with any offense in the NCAA

The Villanova Wildcats had a strong performance against the UConn Huskies in their last match, bouncing back from a loss that dropped them to 10th in the rankings. The Wildcats have many talented players that can keep pace with any offense in the NCAA, but their play has been inconsistent recently.

When they host their Big East rivals, St. John's Red Storm, the senior leadership of the Villanova Wildcats will be put to the test. With just a half-game advantage in the conference standings, the Wildcats will be eager to even the season series with the Red Storm on Tuesday.

Key Player - Collin Gillespie

Senior guard Collin Gillespie will be the player to watch for the Villanova Wildcats. The 6'3" sharpshooter is averaging 14.5 points and 5 assists per game, running the Villanova offense.

Collin Gillespie's matchup against St. John's star Julian Champagnie will be a tough assignment on both ends of the floor.

The Villanova Wildcats need to build momentum, and Gillespie will have to lead the way.

Villanova Wildcats Predicted Lineup

F Jermaine Samuels, F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, G Caleb Daniels, G Collin Gillespie, G Justin Moore

St John's vs Villanova Prediction

Although the St. John's Red Storm outplayed the Villanova Wildcats in their first meeting, they should expect a much more competitive game on Tuesday.

The Wildcats are out for revenge on their homecourt, and their offense will likely be far more productive this time around. With their recent struggles, the Red Storm could be in for trouble on the road.

The strong advantage in this matchup goes to the Villanova Wildcats, who will likely secure their 15th victory of the season.

Where to watch St John's vs Villanova

The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.