Saint Joseph's Hawks vs Tennessee Volunteers Prediction & Match Preview - December 21, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Fixture: Saint Joseph's Hawks vs. Tennessee Volunteers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, December 21st, 6 PM ET

Venue: Thompson-Boiling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

The No.10 Tennessee Volunteers will host the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Monday night. This game has been added to the Volunteers' schedule after shifting two other games around. Tennessee was originally going to play their game against Tennessee Tech on Saturday, but it was played on Friday and they pushed the game against USC to Wednesday, Dec. 22. The two games being rescheduled allowed the top-ten side to squeeze in the Hawks on Monday, adding an extra home game.

Tennessee Volunteers Preview

The Tenessee Volunteers are 4-0 to start the season. The Volunteers have not truly been tested this year, as they haven't played a ranked opponent, and that will not change on Monday night. However, despite the lack of competition, Tennessee has proven they are the real deal and have a roster full of talent.

The SEC side has four starters averaging double-digit points this season. Look for the Volunteers to display another dominating performance against the lesser Saint Joseph's Hawks.

Key Player - Josiah-Jordan James

Tennessee v Cincinnati

Josiah-Jordan James is a player that does it all for the Tennessee Volunteers. The sophomore guard is averaging 10.5 points a game and is also bringing down six rebounds. In the previous victory over Appalachian State, James brought down eight rebounds and five were on the offensive end. The 6 feet, 6 inches guard will be able to match the size of the tall Saint Joseph's Hawks backcourt.

Tennessee Volunteers Predicted Lineup

John Fulkerson, Yves Pons, Victor bailey Jr., Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi

Saint Joseph's Hawks Preview

The Saint Joseph's Hawks have yet to win a game, with a record of 0-4 to start the season.

The Hawks are shooting just 29 percent from three-point land. They will need to increase that percentage to have a chance at upsetting the Tennessee Volunteers.

Key Player - Ryan Daly

Fort Myers Tip-Off

Ryan Daly is the key player for the Saint Joseph's Hawks. The senior out of Pennsylvania is the team's leading scorer with 20.7 points per game. Daly will need to catch fire against the Tennessee Volunteers to have a chance at the upset.

Saint Joseph's Hawks Predicted Lineup

Jordan Hall, Taylor Funk, Ryan Daly, Rahmir Moore, Dahmir Bishop

Saint Joseph's vs. Tennessee Prediction

The Tennessee Volunteers will continue their impressive performances against lower talented teams and beat the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Monday. It is very likely the Volunteers will be 6-0 before they play their first ranked opponent on Dec. 30 against the No.16 Missouri Tigers.

How to watch Saint Joseph's vs. Tennessee

The game will be broadcasted live on SEC Network.