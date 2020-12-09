Match Details

Fixture: No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs vs No. 23 Arizona State Sun Devils - NCAA Men's Basketbal l- Mountain West/PAC-12 Matchup

Date and Time: Thursday, December 10 at 10 PM EST

Venue: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

The No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs will head to Tempe on Thursday to take on the surging No. 23 Arizona State Sun Devils. San Diego State is unbeaten through their first four games, and will hope to keep momentum in the Grand Canyon state. Arizona State (3-1) suffered their only loss to No. 8 Villanova and have shown excellent offensive production this year, led by senior guard Remy Martin.

Arizona State Sun Devils Preview

Georgia v Arizona State

The Arizona State Sun Devils will return home after a hard-fought road victory over their conference-rival California Bears on Tuesday. The 70-62 win brought the Sun Devils to 3-1 on the season and kept their top 25 status intact. Arizona State looks to continue their offensive effeciency on Thursday, and will count on playmakers Remy Martin and Marcus Bagley to do so. In the 2019-20 season, PAC-12 schools won the season series over Mountain West schools 14-2.

Key Player: Remy Martin- G

#️⃣1️⃣ for a reason. @SunDevilHoops' Remy Martin named to the @NaismithTrophy Men’s Player of the Year Watch List 👨‍🍳 👀 pic.twitter.com/zT4JTGGiLM — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) November 19, 2020

Remy Martin led the Arizona State Sun Devils in nearly every offensive category last season and is on pace to have similar results this year. The six-foot guard has played the most minutes by a large margin and runs the offense with great pace and flow. Martin is averaging just under 18 points per game and is shooting a very impressive 56 percent from the field. Arizona State is glad their leader withdrew from the 2020 NBA Draft and they will need Remy Martin to be an impact performer on Thursday.

Arizona State Sun Devils Predicted Lineup

Remy Martin, Josh Christopher, Marcus Bagley, Jalen Graham, Taeshon Cherry

Mountain West Conference Basketball Tournament - San Diego State v Utah State

San Diego State Aztecs Preview

The San Diego State Aztecs will have their work cut out for them on Thursday night on the road against Arizona State. The Aztecs had an ideal start to the 2020-21 season, beating the UCLA Bruins by 17 points in their season opener. San Diego State has outscored their opponents 298-217 so far this year, and their smallest margain of victory was five points.

Key Player: Jordan Schakel - G

The San Diego State Aztecs will be reliant on junior guard Jordan Schakel to bring the spark to the court on Thursday night. Schakel has recorded impressive numbers thus far, averaging 13 points and 3 rebounds per game. Schakel's high intensity could be the difference maker in what should be a well-balanced matchup.

Catch and shoot-- @jordanschakel DRAINED this one. pic.twitter.com/SGmBcqomeZ — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) December 3, 2020

San Diego State Aztecs Predicted Lineup:

Jordan Schakel, Matt Mitchell, Aguek Arop, Nathan Mensah, Trey Pulliam

San Diego State vs Arizona State Prediction

While San Diego State's start to the season has been impressive, I do not forsee their offense putting enough pressure on Arizona State to emerge victorious. My prediction is as follows: The Sun Devils will out-pace and out-shoot the Aztecs, and while the game may start close, Remy Martin and company will handle the Aztecs with some ease. 76-63 Arizona State.

How to Watch San Diego State vs Arizona State

The game will be broadcast live at 10 PM EST on Fox Sports One (FS1) and online with the FS1 App.