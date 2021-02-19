San Diego Toreros vs Gonzaga Bulldogs Prediction & Match Preview - February 20, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs will look to continue their unbeaten season on Saturday as they prepare to host the San Diego Toreros.

This will be the second time these two teams face off this season. The Bulldogs won the first game in blowout fashion, 90-62, on January 29th.

Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Toreros vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Saturday, February 20, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington

Gonzaga Bulldogs Preview

The Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate a win.

Advertisement

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have a simplicity to their play that radiates a certain beauty for the spectator. They dissect a team's defense with their continuous off-ball movement, while their players constantly set screens, make cuts, and drive to the basket.

Here is what ESPN's Jay Bilas had to say when speaking on the Gonzaga Bulldogs' offense:

That’s just beautiful, beautiful basketball...It’s just so fun to watch the Zags run offense.

However, it is not just the game-plan of the offense that has made the Bulldogs so special this season; it is also the talent they have on their roster. They have three players - Corey Kispert, Drew Timme, and Jalen Suggs - who are all in contention for this year's John Wooden Award.

Key Player - Jalen Suggs

With a roster as talented as the Gonzaga Bulldogs this season, they still have one player that stands out the most: freshman guard Jalen Suggs. Averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, the 19-year-old is projected to go in the top-five of this year's NBA draft.

What makes Suggs so great is his ability to pass in the open court. He has incredible vision and can hit his target in stride leading to an easy basket.

Advertisement

Jalen Suggs' passing ability will make you go 🤯



(via @jordancaskey)pic.twitter.com/Rz0TRaOxH6 — Stadium (@Stadium) January 4, 2021

Gonzaga Bulldogs' Predicted Lineup

F Corey Kispert, F Drew Timme, G Anton Watson, G Joel Ayayi, G Jalen Suggs

San Diego Toreros Preview

San Diego Toreros mascot Diego Torero

The San Diego Toreros have been one of the teams impacted the most this season by COVID-19. They have had seven games canceled and nine games postponed.

They played their first game in nearly three weeks on Thursday, where they pulled off an impressive 71-60 win over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The San Diego Toreros had a strong defensive display against the Broncos, holding them to just 36.2% from the field and forcing 16 turnovers. Their defense will be the key to upsetting Gonzaga, as they would have zero chance if the game turned into a shootout.

Key Player - Joey Calcaterra

Joey Calcaterra scored a season-high 23 points on 56.3% for the San Diego Toreros in their victory over the Santa Clara Broncos.

Advertisement

The junior guard seemed to find confidence in his jump shot after scoring just two points against the Gonzaga Bulldogs prior to Thursday's game.

If he is to make up for his disappointing performance against the Bulldogs back in January, he will need to work harder to get open. Calcaterra attempted a season-low two 3-point shots the last time he faced Gonzaga.

San Diego Toreros' Predicted Lineup

F Josh Parrish, F Vladimir Pinchuk, F Ben Pyle, G Finn Sullivan, G Joey Calcaterra

San Diego vs Gonzaga Match Prediction

The Gonzaga Bulldogs control the overall series against the San Diego Toreros with a record of 76-22 and have won the last 13 matchups. The Bulldogs will likely make it 14 straight wins against their conference rivals on Saturday night, as they have an advantage in every position.

Where to watch San Diego vs Gonzaga

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.