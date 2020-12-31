San Fransisco Dons vs Gonzaga Bulldogs Prediction & Match Preview - January 2, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs are hosting the San Francisco Dons on Saturday, and are looking to start the season on a 10-game win streak. Gonzaga improved to 9-0 after a dominant, 45-point victory over the Dixie State Trailblazers, and successfully maintained the top spot in college basketball.

Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Dons vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 10 PM ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington

San Francisco Dons Preview

San Francisco v Gonzaga

The San Francisco Dons have had some rescheduling take place already this season, but have stayed healthy as a team. The Dons will enter this matchup with a 6-4 overall record, but have proved they can battle with the big dogs. Earlier this year, the Dons upset the No. 4 team in the nation at the time, the Virginia Cavaliers, in a shocking 61-60 victory. They will need to channel that same sort of magic against the No.1 Bulldogs on Saturday.

Key Player - Jamaree Bouyea

Jamaree Bouyea has consistently racked up points for the San Francisco Dons this season, averaging 17.4 points and 4.0 assists per game. Bouyea, a senior guard from Seaside, California, runs the offense for the USF Dons when he is on the court, and will need a career night to beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

San Francisco Dons Predicted Lineup

F Josh Kunen, F Dzmitry Ryuny, F Taavi Jurkatamm, G Khalil Shabazz, G Jamaree Bouyea

Gonzaga Bulldogs Preview

Jimmy V Classic

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have been tested with four wins against teams ranked No. 16 or higher, consistently proving themselves to be the nation's best. The Bulldogs should not have an ounce of fear as they prepare to enter West Coast Conference play. The Bulldogs are the most powerful offensive team in all of college basketball, and should handle the USF Dons with no issue at all.

Key Player - Corey Kispert

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have a rising star in Corey Kispert this season. Kispert is averaging a team-leading 21.1 points per game, and has proved to be a deep threat (hitting 51.7% from 3-point range) just as much of a force in the paint.

Incredible 32-point performance for Gonzaga sharpshooter Corey Kispert in a win over UVA. After knocking down 9-of-13 triples., Kispert is now shooting 52% from 3 and 79% from 2 on the season. Already knows how to play out of NBA-style actions. Shooting, size, feel. Plug & play. pic.twitter.com/qsI7jRqcuJ — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) December 27, 2020

Corey Kispert is the definition of a leader for this Gonzaga team, and his experience and basketball IQ shines through every time he steps on the court. Expect a big night out of Kispert in the first half, and then perhaps some well-earned rest in the second if his Bulldogs take care of business.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Predicted Lineup

F Anton Watson, F Corey Kispert, G Drew Timme, G Jalen Suggs, G Joel Ayayi

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Prediction

Where to watch San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

The game will be available for live stream on ESPN+.