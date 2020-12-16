San Francisco Dons vs Oregon Ducks Prediction & Match Preview - December 17, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Dons vs. Oregon Ducks - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, December 17 at 8PM ET

Venue: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon

The Oregon Ducks will host the San Francisco Dons on Thursday night as the Ducks hope to continue their strong start to the season.

San Francisco Dons Preview

The San Francisco Dons, who just had their matchup with the USC Trojans cancelled, have rescheduled to face the Oregon Ducks on Thursday. Earlier this year, the USF Dons achieved a massive upset over the Virginia Cavaliers, who were ranked No. 4 at the time, in their season opening tournament, beating them 61-60.

Key Player - Jamaree Bouyea

Jamaree Bouyea has been a shining star for the USF Dons this season, accumulating quite the stat line along the way. Bouyea has averaged over 18 points through his first eight games this season, racking up an average of 4 assists and 3 rebounds, as well.

Bouyea scored 19 points on 8-15 shooting against Virginia in his team's upset victory and will hope to have similar production in Eugene on Thursday.

San Francisco Dons Predicted Lineup

Josh Kunen, Dzmitry Ryuny, Taavi Jurkatamm, Khalil Shabazz, Jamaree Bouyea

Oregon Ducks Preview

Oregon v Wisconsin

The Oregon Ducks have been very solid this year despite losing their captain and PAC-12 scoring leader Payton Pritchard to the NBA Draft. Oregon's first scheduled game against the Eastern Washington Eagles was cancelled due to COVID precautions. The Ducks then played the Mizzouri Tigers in their first official game this season, losing 83-75.

Key Player - Chris Duarte

Chris Duarte, a 6'6 senior out of the Dominican Republic, has been phenomenal for the Oregon Ducks this season. Averaging over 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game, it is safe to say Duarte has been the Ducks' most consistent playmaker.

Duarte is shooting 52% from the field and an incredible 44% from three-point land. If Duarte can keep his shooting percentages this strong on Thursday, he should pick apart the San Francisco defense.

Oregon Ducks Predicted Lineup

Eric Williams Jr, Eugene Omoruyi, N'Faly Dante, Chris Duarte, Amauri Hardy

USF vs. Oregon Prediction

While the USF Dons' upset over a top-5 team was impressive, the Ducks are considered the stronger overall team. There is no guarantee Oregon will have a great night, and a close game is expected..

How to watch USF vs. Oregon

The game will be broadcast live on the PAC-12 Network.