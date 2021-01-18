Seton Hall Pirates vs Villanova Wildcats Prediction & Match Preview - January 19, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Villanova Wildcats will be back in action on Tuesday night as they take on their conference rivals, the Seton Hall Pirates, in a Big East showdown.

The Wildcats control the overall series against the Pirates with a 69-37 record and won the last match-up (79-77) in March 2020.

The Villanova Wildcats are likely to remain the No.3 ranked team for the third week in a row when the rankings come out on Monday morning. Unfortunately, they do not have much control over whether or not they will move up. It will most likely only happen if Gonzaga or Baylor lose a game.

Match Details

Fixture: Seton Hall Pirates vs Villanova Wildcats - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: Finneran Pavilion, Finneran Pavilion

Villanova Wildcats preview

The Villanova Wildcats had to postpone their last four games due to COVID-19 related issues and have not played since December 23. However, they will be ready to go on Tuesday as they returned to practice on January 14th.

What made the Wildcats so good prior to their break was their offense. They scored 119.2 points per 100 possession (according to kenpom.com), ranking third in Division I behind Iowa and Gonzaga.

If the Wildcats can quickly brush off the rust from not playing in nearly a month, they will beat the Seton Hall Pirates and remain first in the Big East.

Key Player - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl #24 of the Villanova Wildcat

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is one of the best players in college basketball this season. The 6'9" forward is a headache for other big men to guard due to his ability to knock down the mid-range shot at such a high percentage.

If Robinson- Earl continues to be the Villanova Wildcats' leading scorer and can maintain his 54.5% shooting, the franchise will earn their first win in 2021 over the Seton Hall Pirates.

Villanova Wildcats Predicted Lineup

F Jermaine Samuels, F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, G Caleb Daniels, G Collin Gillespie, G Justin Moore

Seton Hall Pirates Preview

The Seton Hall Pirates are coming off a 76-68 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

It's not about style points, it's about 𝗪𝘀 😎#HALLin 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/AEVkQlJEeM — Seton Hall Men's Basketball (@SetonHallMBB) January 9, 2021

The Pirates shot 52% from the field against the Blue Demons and 87% from the free-throw line.

If Seton Hall can continue to shoot the ball above 50%, they will have a chance to upset the Villanova Wildcats.

Key Player - Sandro Mamukelashvili

Sandro Mamukelashvili #23 of the Seton Hall Pirates

Sandro Mamukelashvili is the key player for the Seton Hall Pirates. The senior forward is averaging 18.1 points and 6.9 rebounds this season.

If Mamukelashvili can win his match-up against Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and be the best player on the court, the Pirates will beat the Villanova Wildcats and move to 10-5 on the season.

Seton Hall Pirates Predicted Lineup

F Sandro Mamukelashvili, F Shavar Reynolds Jr., G Myles Cale, G Ike Obiagu, G Jared Rhoden

Villanova vs Seton Hall Prediction

The Villanova Wildcats will be able to pick up from where they left off and defeat the Seton Hall Pirates on Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to seven games.

Expect Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to be the best player on the court and score 20+ points.

Where to watch Villanova vs Seton Hall

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports One.