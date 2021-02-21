Stanford Cardinal vs USC Trojans Prediction & Match Preview - February 22, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 17th-ranked USC Trojans are back on their home court for a PAC-12 matchup with the Stanford Cardinal. The Trojans had their win streak of seven games ended in their last matchup as they grip to the top spot in the PAC-12. The Stanford Cardinal have been heating up as well, winning four of their last six games and holding the fifth spot in the conference. The Trojans still boast one of the best records in college basketball, hoping to improve to 19-4 overall on Monday.

Match Details

Fixture: Stanford Cardinal vs. USC Trojans - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, February 22nd, 2021, TBD

Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Stanford Cardinal Preview

Jaiden Delaire #11 of the Stanford Cardinal

The Stanford Cardinal have successfully climbed back into relevance in the PAC-12, but fell to a loss in their last matchup to Washington State in a triple-overtime thriller. The Cardinal will present a strong offense that averages just under 72 points per game.

Stanford will not have an easy path to victory, as they will need to find an answer for the talented forwards of USC. The Cardinal lost their first battle against the USC Trojans, falling in a 6-point defeat on their home court.

Key Player - Oscar da Silva

Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva has been outstanding thus far, leading the team in points, rebounds, and FG%. The 6'9" senior is averaging a career-high 19 points per game and has been producing consistently all season.

Oscar da Silva wins it for Stanford at the buzzer!



pic.twitter.com/AozvuDrXo1 — CollegeBB News (@CollegeBBNCAA) January 24, 2021

As the Cardinal hit the road for Los Angeles, the USC Trojans will have their eye on Oscar da Silva. If the skillful forward can find his way through the USC defense, the Stanford Cardinal could contest for an upset victory.

Stanford Cardinal Predicted Lineup

F Spencer Jones, F Lukas Kisunas, F Jaiden Delaire, F Oscar da Silva, G Michael O'Connell

USC Trojans Preview

The USC Trojans lost in a 9-point upset to Arizona on Saturday

The USC Trojans will look to sweep the season series against Stanford with a home victory on Monday. The Trojans were red-hot before the upset against Arizona on Saturday, but will need to regain their composure and fight to keep 1st place.

With a half-game lead in the conference, the USC Trojans must restart their momentum and finish the season strong. Ultimately, if the Trojans continue to play at the level they have been displaying, the Stanford Cardinal are going to have a tough time stopping them.

Key Player - Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley has been holding down the paint alongside his brother, Isaiah, leading the USC Trojans to the top of the PAC-12. The brothers are combining for 27 points and 17 rebounds per game, with the younger brother, Evan, being the star of the show.

The Mobley Brothers have been key to No. 17 @USC_Hoops' success this season.



Get to know @evan_mobley7 and @MobleyIsaiah! pic.twitter.com/Be7YqETORI — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 18, 2021

The 7-foot freshman has been tremendous, averaging a team-high 16.8 points and 9 boards per game. Mobley will provide an excellent matchup for the Stanford big man, Oscar da Silva.

USC Trojans Predicted Lineup

F Isaiah Mobley, F Evan Mobley, G Tahj Eaddy, G Drew Peterson, G Isaiah White

Stanford vs USC Prediction

While the Stanford Cardinal have been impressive lately, they will need their absolute best game on both ends to beat the USC Trojans. Climbing all the way to 17th in the latest rankings, the Trojans have been taking down nearly every competitor in their path to a PAC-12 title. With the help of the talented Mobley brothers, the USC Trojans will have a significant advantage at home on Monday.

Where to watch Stanford vs USC

The game's broadcast information will be released upon the confirmation of the game time.