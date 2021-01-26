TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas Jayhawks Prediction & Match Preview - January 26, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No.15 Kansas Jayhawks will head to Texas to battle the TCU Horned Frogs in a Big 12 matchup on Tuesday night.

This is the second time these two teams will play each other within the last month. The Jayhawks won the first matchup in blowout fashion, 93-64.

The Horned Frogs have been unable to bounce back since their loss against the Jayhawks and are on a three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Kansas Jayhawks are on their own three-game losing streak and have dropped six spots in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Match Details

Fixture: TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas Jayhawks - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 26th, 2021, 8 PM ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks Preview

The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a loss to Oklahoma sooner, 75-68, dropping them to 4-4 in conference play. Kansas has now lost three straight games for the first time since 2013.

The Jayhawks were leading the Big 12 in rebounding margin, but during this brutal stretch, they have been outrebounded by a margin of -10.

Here is what Kansas Jayhawks' head coach, Bill Self, had to say about his team's three-game road skid.

We go back to practice...I don't think we're talented enough not to have a hard stretch if we don't play well if we're playing on the road against teams that are tournament teams.

The Jayhawks will have just two full days of practice before taking on the TCU Horned Frogs, a team they have beaten in their last seven matchups.

Key Player - Marcus Garrett

Marcus Garrett #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks

Marcus Garrett is the key player for the Kansas Jayhawks. The junior guard scored 21 points against the Sooners in his previous outing. It was the second time he has scored over 20 points this season.

For the Kansas Jayhawks to regain their standings in the competitive Big 12, Garrett will need to be more aggressive on the offensive end of the floor and try to continue his high scoring output.

Kansas Jayhawks Predicted Lineup

F Ochai Agbaji, F Jalen Wilson, G David McCormack, G Marcus Garrett, G Christian Braun

TCU Horned Frogs Preview

RJ Nembhard #22 and Desmond Bane #1 of the TCU Horned Frogs

If you are looking to find the last time the TCU Horned Frogs played a game, you will need to flip your calendar back to Jan 12. The Horned Frogs have had their last three matchups postponed due to health and safety protocols.

However, the program pause may work in TCU's favor as they have lost in all their last three outings.

One of the problems for TCU Horned Frogs is their ability to put the ball into the basket. On this current three-game losing streak, they are shooting just 36.9% from the field and have failed to score over 65 points.

If the Horned Frogs are to avoid being swept by the Kansas Jayhawks for the third straight season, they will need ned to become more efficient on the offensive side of the ball.

Key Player - RJ Nembhard

The key player for the TCU Horned Frogs is RJ Nembhard. The junior guard is the leading scorer for the Horned Frogs, averaging 17.2 points on 46% shooting.

Nembhard had a solid performance against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first outing this season, scoring 14 points on 50% shooting.

However, if TCU is to pull off the upset, they will need Nembhard to score close to 20 points and be the best player on the court.

RJ Nembhard is clearly the best talent on TCU. 6’5” point guard with all the tools. Needs to be more aggressive if he wants his team to be in the tourney. — Biel Placells (@Ucla_Unknown) January 13, 2021

TCU Horned Frogs Predicted Lineup

F Kevin Easley Jr., C Kevin Samuel, G RJ Nembhard, G PJ Fuller, G Mike Miles

TCU vs Kansas Prediction

The Kansas Jayhawks will bounce back and defeat the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday night.

The Jayhawks have too much firepower on offense, ranking in the top-20 for offensive efficiency, scoring 113.3 points per 100 possession, via kenpom.com. They will run up the score against a TCU team struggling to produce points.

Expect a big game from Marcus Garrett, who is coming off a 21 point performance in his last outing.

Where to watch TCU vs Kansas

The game will be broadcast live through the ESPN+ app.