Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles vs Tennessee Volunteers Prediction & Match Preview - December 18, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles vs. Tennessee Volunteers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Friday, December 18, 2020, 7PM ET

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

The unbeaten No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers will host their in-state rival Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Friday in what should be a one-sided affair from start to finish. Tennessee has only played three games this season, with three of their first four scheduled games being canceled due to COVID precautions.

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles Preview

Tennessee Tech v Tennessee

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are winless in their first six games. Unfortunately for first-year head coach John Pelphrey, the next game will be the toughest of the year for his Golden Eagles.

He and his team will need their best performance and maybe a little bit of luck in order to have a chance at winning in Knoxville on Friday.

Key Player - Keishawn Davidson

Keishawn Davidson has been a bright spot for the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles this year, averaging just over 11 points and 3 assists per game.

Davidson is shooting 39% from three-point range this season and will look to stay hot against a very tough opponent.

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles Predicted Lineup

J.R. Clay, Keishawn Davidson, Damaria Franklin, Shandon Goldman, Austin Harvell

Tennessee Volunteers Preview

Tennessee v Cincinnati

Tennessee Volunteers players and staff had to wait a little longer than they initially anticipated for the beginning of their season. The team's first two games were canceled due to COVID precautions, but when they were finally cleared to play, they played well.

Coming off of a whopping 41-point victory against the Appalachian State Mountaineers, we can expect to see a Tennessee offense that is firing on all cylinders Friday.

Key Player - John Fulkerson

John Fulkerson of the Tennessee Volunteers has shown great skill on both ends of the court this season. Fulkerson leads the Volunteers in points and rebounds, while shooting an impressive 46% from the field.

Expect a big night out of Fulkerson and the rest of the Volunteers on their way to what should be a decisive victory.

Tennessee Volunteers Predicted Lineup

John Fulkerson, Yves Pons, Santiago Vescovi, Josiah Jordan-James, Victor Bailey Jr.

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Prediction

All signs are pointing to a win for the Tennessee Volunteers in this matchup. The Volunteers should come out strong in the first half and will likely put the game out of reach early. I predict the Volunteers to win the game by a great margin.

How to watch Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee

The game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network.