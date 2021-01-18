Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators Prediction & Match Preview - January 19, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers will head to the Sunshine State to face off against their conference rivals, the Florida Gators, in an SEC showdown.

The Volunteers lead the overall series against the Gators, with a record of 72-55, and have beaten the Gators in the last four match-ups.

The Tennessee Volunteers moved down a spot in the Latest AP Top-25 Poll but could see themselves move further up the top 10 once again come Monday morning, courtesy of an impressive win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night.

Match Details

Fixture: Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Stephen OConnell Center, Gainesville, Florida

Tennessee Volunteers Preview

Advertisement

The Tennessee Volunteers once again showed why they are one of the top teams in the country on Saturday with a dominating 20-point win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

the story of tonight pic.twitter.com/wqAp5IJaQ6 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 17, 2021

The Volunteers were suffocating on defense all night and forced the Commodores to give up 16 turnovers, leading to easy baskets on the break.

Here is what senior forward, John Fulkerson, had to say about his team's impressive defense:

"I'd like to say we can bring it, whether we've got it or not. Especially on the defensive end, because that's all about effort."

If the Tennessee Volunteers can continue to bring effort on the defensive end, they will defeat the Florida Gators and move to 5-1 on the year.

Key Player - John Fulkerson

Advertisement

John Fulkerson #10 of the Tennessee Volunteers

John Fulkerson has been a key player for the Tennessee Volunteers all season. The senior forward is scoring 11.9 points a game and is leading the team in rebounds with 6.4.

If the Volunteers can continue to call on Fulkerson's number and get him involved in the offense early, they will beat the Florida Gators in blowout fashion.

Tennessee Volunteers Predicted Lineup

F John Fulkerson, F Yves Pons, G Josiah-Jordan James, G Santiago Vescovi, G Jaden Springer

Florida Gators Preview

The Florida Gators are coming off a crushing loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 72-69.

Final from Starkville. pic.twitter.com/1bAc6kEzrF — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 16, 2021

The Gators have now lost three of their last four games. In that stretch, they have struggled to put points on the board, failing to reach over 71 points.

To come away with a win on Tuesday night, the Florida Gators will need to score 80 points or more, a benchmark that they have reached just four times this year.

Key Player - Tre Mann

Advertisement

Tre Mann #1 and Scottie Lewis #23

Tre Mann has done it all for the Florida Gators this season, leading the team in points, assist and steals.

However, if the Gators are to bounce back and defeat the Tennessee Volunteers, the sophomore guard is going to have to be the best player on the court and score more than his season average of 14 points.

Florida Gators Predicted Lineup

F Anthony Duruji, F Colin Castleton, G Tyree Appleby, G Noah Locke, G Tre Mann

Tennessee vs Florida Prediction

The Tennessee Volunteers will defeat the Florida Gators on Tuesday night and move to 11-1 on the year.

The Volunteers who (according to kenpom.com) rank second in Division I for defensive efficiency, allowing just 87.2 points per 100 possessions, will shut down the already struggling Gators offense.

Where to watch Tennessee vs Florida

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.