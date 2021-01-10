Tennessee Volunteers vs South Carolina Gamecocks Prediction & Match Preview - January 12, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the ninth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers for only their second SEC matchup of the season. Both teams won their last SEC game and carry a winning record into this conference battle. The Volunteers are looking to be a true contender for a conference title and potentially a college basketball championship.

Match Details

Fixture: Tennessee Volunteers vs South Carolina Gamecocks - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

Tennessee Volunteers Preview

Tennessee v Kentucky

The Tennessee Volunteers have responded well since suffering their first and only loss of the season, earning victories in their last two games. The Volunteers improved to 9-1 on the season with their most recent 14-point win over the Texas A&M Aggies, and should be full of confidence heading into their matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Volunteers have been led by Victor Bailey Jr. and Santiago Vescovi on the offensive end, and should have another strong showing from their stars against an undersized Gamecocks' defense.

Key Player - Victor Bailey Jr.

Tennesse Volunteers' junior guard Victor Bailey Jr. was practically silent in his last game, tallying only three points and two assists on 20% shooting. The Volunteers have been somewhat reliant on consistent production out of Bailey Jr., and will be hopeful to get back to his dominant ways.

Victor Bailey Jr. with the steal and dunk. pic.twitter.com/6E33tnkXs1 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 16, 2020

Even with the off game, Victor Bailey Jr. still leads his team in scoring and averages 13.4 points per game. The South Carolina Gamecocks will need to keep a close eye on Bailey Jr. as he looks to make up for his poor performance on Saturday.

Tennessee Volunteers Predicted Lineup

F John Fulkerson, F Yves Pons, G Victor Bailey Jr., G Josiah-Jordan James, G Santiago Vescovi

South Carolina Gamecocks Preview

Tennessee v Kentucky

The South Carolina Gamecocks played their best defensive basketball in their conference opener against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Gamecocks allowed a season-low 54 points in a blowout victory, and improved to 1-0 in SEC play. Now, the Gamecocks will have a real test with the ninth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers coming to town. If South Carolina's defense can find a way to halt the surging shooters of Tennessee, they could find themselves on the winning side of this matchup.

Key Player - AJ Lawson

The offensive output from AJ Lawson of the South Carolina Gamecocks has been outstanding this season. Lawson, a 6-foot-6 guard, is averaging a team-leading 17.8 points per game and has shown his high-flying hops with some huge dunks thus far.

Aj Lawson is the name pic.twitter.com/Y8AuoEXRgW — Hoop Fiends 🏀💉 (@hoopfiends) February 20, 2019

Lawson has been doing damage from mid-range, shooting 46% from the field. The Gamecocks will be looking for AJ Lawson to have a great game against the tough Tennessee Volunteers' defenders on their way to an upset victory.

South Carolina Gamecocks Predicted Lineup

F Wildens Leveque, F Justin Minaya, G Jermaine Couisnard, G AJ Lawson, G Seventh Woods

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Prediction

The South Carolina Gamecocks, while impressive in their conference opener, are going to have their hands full with the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday. The Volunteers have proved to be a true top 10 team, and have a great opportunity to show it again in this SEC matchup. Expect a great performance from Victor Bailey Jr. on the way to a Tennessee Volunteers' victory.

Where to watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.