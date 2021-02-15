Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners Prediction & Match Preview - February 16, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Oklahoma Sooners will host the Texas Longhorns in a highly anticipated rematch between two Big 12 schools ranked in the top 15.

The Oklahoma Sooners won the first matchup this season on Jan. 26, 80-76. Since then, they have gone on to win three of their four matches, including two against ranked opponents.

Meanwhile, the Texas Longhorns lost two of their next games following the Sooners' loss. But they have recently been able to catch their breath against two lesser opponents and are looking to pass Oklahoma in the Big 12 standings with a win on Tuesday night.

Match Details

Fixture: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 16, 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns Preview

Courtney Ramey of the Texas Longhorns reacts.

The Texas Longhorns gained their confidence back after winning back-to-back games following a three-game skid. Here's what Texas Longhorns head coach, Shaka Smart, had to say after their victory over the TCU Horned Frogs:

"Our team spirit was better than its been for quite a while. Hopefully it's something our guys can put in their pocket."

The Longhorns have been able to get back on track with their defense. On Saturday, they forced 15 turnovers, which lead to 19 points on the other end.

The Longhorns will need to make the Oklahoma Sooners uncomfortable on offense and force them to make uncharacteristic mistakes to avoid the regular-season sweep.

Key Player - Andrew Jones

The most consistent player on the Texas Longhorns' offense thus far has been junior guard Andrew Jones.

He is averaging a team-leading 15.9 points on 42.9% shooting. Jones has recently increased his numbers, scoring 43 points on 56.5% shooting in his last two games.

“It's a different swagger about him, a different confidence about him, and he could go for, you know, 8, 9 in a row,” Matt Coleman said of Andrew Jones (19 pts). “It’s good because it gives us a spark and electrifies us and we're feeding off of him.”https://t.co/dYkyDm2URe pic.twitter.com/Iq40dknoWH — Nick Moyle (@NRMoyle) February 13, 2021

However, Jones had an off night against the Oklahoma Sooners in their first matchup this season, scoring just 13 points.

Jones will need to redeem himself on Tuesday and continue his hot shooting if the Longhorns are to defeat their in-conference rival on Tuesday night.

Texas Longhorns' Predicted Lineup

F Jericho Sims, F Greg Brown, G Andrew Jones, G Matt Coleman III, G Courtney Ramey

Oklahoma Sooners Preview

Oklahoma v West Virginia

The Oklahoma Sooners are one of the nation's hottest teams, winning seven of their last eight games, including five against teams ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll.

In the Sooners' last victory, they defeated the West Virginia Mountaineer in double overtime 91-90. This victory took them to second place in the Big 12 standings.

What allowed Oklahoma to pull off this win on the road was their ability to knock down clutch free throws. The Sooners went 100% from the charity stripe, increasing their season average to 75%.

The Oklahoma Sooners' ability to stay calm in high-pressure situations will be vital against the Texas Longhorns, as the game is likely to go down to the wire.

Key Player - Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves has been remarkable this season. He leads the Oklahoma Sooners in every major statistical category, averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.

The senior guard returned to the lineup on Saturday night after being sidelined due to health and safety protocols. In his return against the West Virginia Mountaineers, Reaves scored 28 points on 50% shootings, including the game-winner, per Chris Hudgison:

Austin Reaves hit the game winner today. Cedar Ridge alum had 28 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal



#12 Oklahoma beats #14 West Virginia 91-90 in double overtime https://t.co/GAwNkdIzNd — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) February 13, 2021

Reaves has shown up in big moments for the Oklahoma Sooners all year. He will need to be relied upon once again on Tuesday night if they are to earn their ninth conference win.

Oklahoma Sooners' Predicted Lineup

F Brady Manek, G Austin Reaves, G Umoja Gibson, G Elijah Harkless, G De'Vion Harmon

Oklahoma vs. Texas Match Prediction

Expect a high-scoring game on Tuesday night, as both the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners average over 75 points a game. The game will likely come down to the backcourt battle, giving the Sooners a slight edge.

According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Oklahoma Sooners have a 60.2% chance of beating the Texas Longhorns.

Where to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3.