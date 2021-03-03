Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners Prediction & Match Preview - March 4, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 15th-ranked Texas Longhorns are hitting the road for a Big 12 battle with their neighbors to the north, the Oklahoma Sooners. The Longhorns had a strong victory over the Iowa State Cyclones in their last game, improving to 15-7 in the college season.

The Sooners, meanwhile, have dropped three straight matchups and will look to close out their regular season with a win against Texas.

Match Details

Fixture: Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners - NCAA Men's Basketball.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 4th, 2021; 9 PM ET.

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma.

Texas Longhorns Preview



The Texas Longhorns ran into some trouble in their second meeting with Big 12 opponents. The Longhorns have lost five of their last nine games, four of which were against ranked opponents.

However, the Longhorns played a great game on Tuesday against Iowa State, earning their ninth Big 12 victory. The Longhorns need to carry this offense on the road if they are going to keep pace with the talented Oklahoma shooters.

Key Player - Matt Coleman III

After finding their rhythm against a struggling Iowa State team, Matt Coleman and the Texas Longhorns' offense should be ready for battle with Oklahoma on Thursday. Coleman leads the Longhorns with 4.5 assists per game, often finding the open man and displaying his basketball IQ.

In Texas' most recent victory, Coleman finished with 12 points and two steals at the defensive end. The Longhorns' offensive captain will need a strong showing on Thursday if they hope to outlast the Sooners on the road.

Texas Longhorns Predicted Lineup

F Jericho Sims, F Greg Brown, G Andrew Jones, G Matt Coleman III, G Courtney Ramey.

Oklahoma Sooners Preview



The Oklahoma Sooners have put themselves in must-win territory if they want any momentum for the Big 12 tournament. The Sooners are on a three-game losing streak, which includes consecutive losses to their rivals, Oklahoma State.

The Sooners' troubles have dropped them down to sixth place in the conference, but they need to adjust quickly with just one game remaining. Meanwhile, Oklahoma took the first game of the season series and will hope to complete the sweep against Texas on Thursday.

Key Player - Brady Manek

Oklahoma big man Brady Manek will need a strong performance in the paint against a talented Texas Longhorns frontcourt. The 6' 9" senior is averaging 5.1 rebounds per game, but his scoring has been slow at times.

In his most recent game, Manek tallied a team-high 20 points with nine rebounds. If the skilled forward can produce a similar performance on Thursday, the Oklahoma Sooners could be in line for a much-needed victory at home.

Oklahoma Sooners Predicted Lineup

F Brady Manek, F Austin Reaves, G Umoja Gibson, G Elijah Harkless, G De'Vion Harmon.

Texas vs Oklahoma Prediction

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners have had somewhat similar campaigns, enduring rough patches at nearly the same time.

The Longhorns seem to be pulling out of their slump, securing a blowout victory in their last matchup. The Sooners, meanwhile, will have home-court advantage but will need their best basketball to beat Texas. In this matchup, I would give the nod to the Texas Longhorns on the road.

Where to watch the Texas vs Oklahoma game?

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.