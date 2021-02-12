Texas Longhorns vs TCU Horned Frogs Prediction & Match Preview - February 13, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Texas Longhorns will take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

This is a Big 10 matchup featuring two historic programs from the state of Texas that will see one team walk away with a much needed win.

Texas are coming into Saturday's contest on the back of their 80-77 win over Kansas State, while TCU is coming into the game off a strong 79-76 win over Iowa State.

TCU Preview

TCU will need to play smart against one of the nation's best when they face the Texas Longhorns.

TCU are currently No. 8 in Big 10 standings, as they've struggled poorly in the middle of the season. The team dug themselves into a hole when they lost five straight games during that period; Jamie Dixon's team has since managed to bounce back with consecutive wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

The team still places near the bottom of Big 10 rankings, but will look to put up a fight to extend their 2-game winning streak when they play Shaka Smart's Texas Longhorns.

In Thursday's game, the TCU Horned Frogs will look to revive themselves as they attempt to pull off an upset.

Key Player -- RJ Nembhard

RJ! 😤



It's a tied game with five minutes to play. #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/hb6rr1wpIg — TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) February 10, 2021

The junior guard has played fairly well for the Frogs. He came up big for TCU in scoring 20 points in their win against Iowa State. Nembhard is averaging 17.1 points per game and 4.3 assists for the season.

If TCU wants to pull off the upset, they will need to rely on Nembhard greatly, in order to get the job done.

TCU Horned Frogs Predicted Lineup

F Kevin Easley Jr., C Kevin Samuel, G RJ Nembhard, G PJ Fuller, G Taryn Todd

Texas Longhorns Preview

The Texas Longhorns needed their last win to get back into rhythm. Before their 80-77 win against Kansas State, Texas had lost three straight games.

Coach Shaka Smart's team fell in the rankings but remained in the AP's top 25 poll at No. 13. The team ranks No. 4 in Big 12 standings, placing below Oklahoma for a 6-4 conference record.

The Texas Longhorns will look to utilize their offensive weapons and stout defense against TCU. The back court trio of Andrew Jones, Matt Coleman III, and Courtney Ramey will look to get things going on the offensive end right at tipoff on Thursday.

Key Player -- Greg Brown

Greg Brown came up big for the Texas Longhorns' recent win over Kansas State. The 6"9 freshman scored 17 points and snatched 7 rebounds for his dominant outing in the win.

The former five-star recruit leads the team in rebounds, averaging 7.6, and averages 11.6 points for the season. The forward serves as a vital piece for the team's front-court and will need to pick up from where he left off when he faces TCU's front court center, Kevin Samuel.

Texas Longhorns Predicted Lineup

F Jericho Sims, F Greg Brown, G Andrew Jones, G Matt Coleman III, G Courtney Ramey

Texas vs. TCU Match Prediction

The Texas Longhorns will take the torch in this one. The triple-head back-court threat of Ramey, Coleman lll, and Jones will be the key factors in this match. Left alone, forward Greg Brown will probably have a strong game up front to get this team some buckets in the paint.

TCU must be careful and not let this game get out of hand. Shaka Smart will look to pressure this team on defense, so TCU must be alert throughout the game.

Where to watch Texas vs TCU

The game will be broadcast live on Longhorn Network.