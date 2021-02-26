Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Prediction & Match Preview - February 27, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 14th-ranked Texas Longhorns are back in action after a thrilling overtime victory over the Kansas Jayhawks. The Longhorns will be on the road for a Big 12 meeting with their in-state rivals, the 18th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders. With just four games remaining in college basketball's regular season, the teams of the Big 12 are fighting for seeding in the conference tournament.

Match Details

Fixture: Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, February 27th, 2021, 12 PM ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

_________________________________________________________________

Texas Longhorns Preview

The Texas Longhorns carry a 14-6 overall record

Following a thrilling victory that needed overtime to decide the result, the Texas Longhorns will bring their momentum to Lubbock on Saturday. The Longhorns outlasted a red-hot Kansas team, but still sit in fifth place of the Big 12.

With such a competitive conference, this matchup could either jump Texas to fourth place with a victory or drop them to sixth with a loss. The Longhorns' offense had five players score in double figures against Kansas and will hope for more team production against the Red Raiders.

Key Player - Courtney Ramey

Texas Longhorns' guard Courtney Ramey stepped up in the clutch in their last victory, finishing with a team-high 15 points. The junior is averaging 14.1 points and four assists per game, proving to be an instrumental part of this Texas offense.

Courtney Ramey has been making big plays his entire Texas career. Big time drive and bucket here. pic.twitter.com/eEc2mtMtmp — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) November 30, 2020

Ramey does his best work from beyond, however, shooting a team-leading 43.7% from three-point range. The sharpshooter is likely to be matched up with Red Raiders' star Mac McClung, making this battle a key factor on Saturday afternoon.

Texas Longhorns Predicted Lineup

F Jericho Sims, F Greg Brown, G Andrew Jones, G Matt Coleman III, G Courtney Ramey

_________________________________________________________________

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

Mac McClung #0 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have hit a slump at a very inopportune time, losing their last three games and falling to 7th place in the Big 12. In their last matchup, the Red Raiders fell to Cade Cunningham and the surging Oklahoma State Cowboys by a score of 74-69.

Now, the Red Raiders must regain focus and set their sights on the Texas Longhorns. Home court advantage should play in favor of Texas Tech, but they will need to bring the offense for a win on Saturday.

Key Player - Mac McClung

Texas Tech star Mac McClung has taken over the reigns as captain of the Red Raiders' offense. The talented junior is averaging just under 17 points per game, also tallying nearly a steal per game on the defensive end.

Mac McClung coming up in the clutch over Cunningham 🎯 pic.twitter.com/JJPjpcEHfI — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2021

In the Red Raiders' loss to Oklahoma State, Mac McClung matched up against one of the top guards in the NCAA and finished with 17 points on 42% shooting. If McClung can continue to get to the basket on Saturday, he could be a problem for the Longhorns defenders.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Predicted Lineup

G Mac McClung, G Terrence Shannon Jr., G Kyler Edwards, F Marcus Santos-Silva, F Micah Peavy

_________________________________________________________________

Texas vs Texas Tech Prediction

With the recent struggles of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the coaches and players will need to come together and grind out this game against a tough Longhorns team. The Red Raiders are in danger of falling to 6-8 in Big 12 play, so all the pressure will be on them.

The Texas Longhorns should play with confidence, but cannot afford to take their in-state rivals lightly. The Longhorns will have the advantage on the road, with the matchup between Mac McClung and Courtney Ramey being a huge factor.

Where to watch Texas vs Texas Tech

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.