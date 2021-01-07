Texas Longhorns vs West Virginia Mountaineers Prediction & Match Preview - January 9, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No.4 Texas Longhorns will take on the No.14 West Virginia Mountaineers in a top-15 showdown. The Longhorns are on a five-game win streak, and one of those wins came over the ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

Match Details

Fixture: Texas Longhorns vs West Virginia Mountaineers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 9th, 2021, 1 PM ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

Texas Longhorns Preview

In the Texas Longhorns' latest victory over the Iowa State Cyclones, they got production from every position, with five players in double digits.

Texas have been excellent on defense this season. The Longhorns are ranked third in defensive efficiency out of all Divison I schools, allowing only 87.9 points per 100 possessions, according to kenpom.com.

If the Texas Longhorns can continue to maintain their defensive rotations and stay disciplined against the ranked West Virginia Mountaineers, they will remain undefeated in the Big 12.

Key Player - Andrew Jones

Legends Classic

The key player for the Texas Longhorns is Andrew Jones. The junior guard had a career-high 23 points against the Cyclones on 50% shooting.

If Jones can replicate his career-high performance against the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Longhorns will win on Saturday afternoon.

Texas Longhorns Predicted Lineup

F Jericho Sims, F Greg Brown, G Andrew Jones, G Matt Coleman III, G Courtney Ramey

West Virginia Mountaineers Preview

The West Virginia Mountaineers bounced back from a loss to the Oklahoma Sooners with a victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday night to move to 2-2 in the Big 12.

“A comeback for the ages!” - @franfraschilla



West Virginia comes back from being down 19 with 11:15 remaining in the second half to win 87-84 at Oklahoma State!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/CTxmVwDWN8 — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) January 5, 2021

However, although the Mountaineers pulled off a win against the lesser Cowboys earlier in the week, they found themselves down 19 points in the second half.

West Virginia scored only 35 points in the first half compared to the 52 points after the break.

If the West Virginia Mountaineers are to upset the Texas Longhorns, they will need to play hard from the opening whistle to the final horn.

Key Player - Derek Culver

West Virginia v Texas Tech

Derek Culver is the key player for the West Virginia Mountaineers. The junior forward is averaging a double-double this season with 13.8 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Culver scored 22 points in the game against Oklahoma State, bouncing back from the 2 points he put up in the loss against Oklahoma.

Culver's play on Saturday afternoon will dictate the outcome of the game against the Texas Longhorns.

West Virginia Mountaineers Predicted Lineup

F Derek Culver, F Emmitt Matthews Jr., F Jalen Bridges, G Mile McBride, G Sean McNeil

Texas vs West Virginia Prediction

The Texas Longhorns will go to 4-0 in the Big 12 after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Longhorns defense will be able to shutdown the streaky offense of the Mountaineers.

Where to watch Texas vs West Virginia

The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN.