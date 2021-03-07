Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Baylor Bears Prediction & Match Preview - March 7, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The third-ranked Baylor Bears are closing out their regular season on their home court against the 18th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders. This Big 12 battle will be zero pressure for the Bears, already clinching the Big 12 title with their latest win over Oklahoma State.

The Red Raiders are still fighting for postition, however, and would love to steal a win on the road before the conference tournament.

Match Details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, March 7th, 2021, 4 PM ET

Venue: Paul J. Meyer Arena, Waco, Texas

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

Texas Tech guard #0 Mac McClung

The Texas Tech Red Raiders seem to be heating up at the perfect time, bringing a three-game win streak to Waco as they get ready for the mighty Baylor Bears. The Red Raiders currently sit in sixth place of the Big 12 standings, improving to 9-7 in conference play with their latest win over Iowa State.

Texas Tech is averaging 73.3 points per game, but will likely need more if they plan on competing with Baylor on Sunday. With the conference already in the Bears' grasp, the Red Raiders may be able to stun their opponents on the road with a quick offense out of the gate.

Key Player - Mac McClung

Junior transfer Mac McClung has stepped into a leadership role in his first year with Texas Tech, averaging a team-high 16.4 points on 42% shooting on the season. The 6'2" sharpshooter came from Georgetown, but has thrived in the loaded Big 12 thus far.

Mac McClung paced Texas Tech with 20 points tonight in an easy Red Raiders win @McclungMac @TexasTechMBB pic.twitter.com/Ljj2Z2z6ND — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 5, 2021

With one game left in the regular season, Mac McClung still has time to pull off some magic and upset Baylor before the Big 12 Tournament. McClung will likely match up with Jared Butler and could be the difference-maker with a big night of scoring.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Predicted Lineup

G Mac McClung, G Terrence Shannon Jr., G Kyler Edwards, F Marcus Santos-Silva, F Micah Peavy

Baylor Bears Preview

Baylor Bears guard #31 MaCio Teague

With more than two games between them and the rest of the conference, the Baylor Bears are undeniably the best team in the Big 12. The Bears shook off an upset loss late in the season, winning their last two games and improving to 20-1 overall.

The Baylor Bears have an outstanding combination of size and speed, putting overwhelming pressure on any defense in their path. The Bears may give their starting five some extra minutes of rest in Sunday's matchup, but I expect the Bears to play hard and play hard to win.

Key Player - Jared Butler

Baylor Bears' star guard Jared Butler will be in the spotlight on Sunday afternoon, likely playing his last home game of his collegiate career. Butler is expected to be drafted in the first round of this year's NBA Draft, making this game a very special one for Butler.

Reminder: Baylor has TWO All-Americans on its roster --- Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell. The Bears have their mojo back. A terrific win over Oklahoma State in Waco. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 5, 2021

Following a team-high 24 points in his last game, Butler will hope to make his case for National Player of the Year with one last performance. The talented junior will likely match up with Mac McClung on both ends of the floor, making him a key factor in this battle.

Baylor Bears Predicted Lineup

F Flo Thamba, G Jared Butler, G Davion Mitchell, F Mark Vital, G MaCio Teague

Texas Tech vs Baylor Prediction

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have a great deal of pressure on them in this matchup, in danger of falling into a tie for eighth place in the Big 12 with a loss. Conference champion Baylor Bears can play relaxed, but I expect them to bring the same firepower they have displayed all season.

With that, the Bears should have a big advantage on their home court and should close out their stellar season with a victory.

Where to watch Texas Tech vs Baylor

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.