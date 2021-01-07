Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Iowa State Cyclones Prediction & Match Preview - January 9, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders are traveling to play the Iowa State Cyclones for a Big 12 conference matchup. The Red Raiders won their last game against the Kansas State Wildcats, improving their record to 9-3 on the season. The Iowa State Cyclones are winless in conference play, and are still searching for their third win of this college basketball season.

Match Details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Iowa State Cyclones - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 9, 2021, 4 PM ET

Venue: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

_________________________________________________________________

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

Grambling State v Texas Tech

The No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders have been somewhat inconsistent this season, but are still hanging in the Top 25 with a 9-3 record. Two of the Red Raiders' three losses have come against ranked opponents, but their most recent loss came to the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Red Raiders have shown they have enough talent to compete with some of the best teams in college basketball, but have been unable to perform at their best on a nightly basis. They should have a good opportunity to work out some of their kinks against the struggling Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

Key Player - Mac McClung

Texas Tech Red Raiders' junior guard Mac McClung has been leading the way on offense all season. McClung is averaging a team-high 15.1 points per game, and carries a 40% field goal percentage through his first 12 games. McClung recently celebrated his 21st birthday, and should be the star of the show on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Predicted Lineup

G Mac McClung, G Terrence Shannon Jr., G Kyler Edwards, F Marcus Santos-Silva, F Micah Peavy

_________________________________________________________________

Iowa State Cyclones Preview

Iowa State v Auburn

The Iowa State Cyclones have fought some tough battles this season, and shown great performances in spurts, but lack the depth to string together wins. As a team, the Cyclones have struggled from the free-throw line and from 3-point land, shooting 74% and 33% respectively. The Cyclones took a tough 78-72 loss at the No. 4 Texas Longhorns in their last game, dropping them to 0-4 in Big 12 conference play.

Key Player - Rasir Bolton

Rasir Bolton is the captain of the Iowa State Cyclones' offense, leading his team in scoring and assists. Bolton brings an average of 15.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists into Saturday's matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but will need to find some help from his teammates, especially the reserves, to give his team a chance at an upset. In the Cyclones' last game, Bolton had a season-high five turnovers, and will need a much cleaner game against the talented Red Raiders' defense.

#IowaState point guard Rasir Bolton (@rasir_9) shows nice touch on his downhill turnaround. He makes it look easier than it is. pic.twitter.com/g4nORwvgRK — Kevin Daniels (@NEScoutingBBall) December 19, 2020

Iowa State Cyclones Predicted Lineup

F Javan Johnson, F Solomon Young, G Tre Jackson, G Rasir Bolton, G Jalen Coleman-Lands

_________________________________________________________________

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Prediction

The Texas Tech Red Raiders should control every aspect of this game, and should use this opportunity to develop as they make a run at a Big 12 title. The Cyclones, despite a close battle with the Texas Longhorns in their last match, are not showing the ability to close out games. Expect a Texas Tech victory, and a big performance out of Mac McClung.

Where to watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.