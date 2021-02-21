Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Oklahoma State Cowboys Prediction & Match Preview - February 22, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 15th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders will hope to bounce back from two straight losses as they travel to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. This Big 12 matchup will be crucial for Texas Tech, as they have fallen all the way to 7th place in the conference after their latest defeat. The Cowboys sit just above the Red Raiders in the standings, bringing a 7-6 Big 12 record into Monday's college basketball showdown.

Match Details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Oklahoma State Cowboys - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, February 22nd, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

Mac McClung #0 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Advertisement

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have had a tough past two weeks. With three postponed games in between two conference losses, the Red Raiders dropped to 6-6 in Big 12 play.

After struggling to create offense in the last two games, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will need to make quick adjustments with the Big 12 Tournament looming. Junior guard Mac McClung will need to take control of this offense and outduel star guard Cade Cunningham of the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Key Player - Mac McClung

The offensive leader for the Texas Tech Red Raiders has been Mac McClung all season. The junior is averaging a career-high 17.1 points per game on 43.3% shooting.

Advertisement

McClung has been feeling the struggles alongside his Red Raiders teammates, but needs to act fast with just two games left in their season. If the star guard can lead the scoring effort and keep pace with Cunningham, the Texas Tech Red Raiders should secure a much-needed victory.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Predicted Lineup

G Mac McClung, G Terrence Shannon Jr., G Kyler Edwards, F Marcus Santos-Silva, F Micah Peavy

Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview

Cade Cunningham #2 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys

Following back-to-back victories, the Oklahoma State Cowboys have jumped ahead of the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Big 12 standings. The Cowboys have quietly maintained a solid level of play, accumulating an impressive 14-6 record on the season.

The Cowboys' offense is led by star freshman Cade Cunningham, but their success is a team effort. Oklahoma State is averaging 76 points of offense per game, shooting 45.4% from the field as a team. As they prepare to host the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Cowboys' offense will need to show up in full-force for a victory.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

Wooden Award finalist Cade Cunningham has maintained a high level of play all season, carrying the load for Oklahoma State. The freshman standout is averaging a team-high 18.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game on a very strong 43.4% shooting.

Advertisement

Cunningham has been especially dangerous from beyond the arc, shooting 45% from three-point land. If Cade Cunningham is able to get to the basket with the same efficiency he has displayed all season, Oklahoma State will be a very intriguing matchup for Texas Tech.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Predicted Lineup

F Bryce Williams, G Rondel Walker, G Kalib Boone, G Avery Anderson III, G Cade Cunningham

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State Prediction

While representing the underdog, the Oklahoma State Cowboys should give the Texas Tech Red Raiders a very good fight in this matchup. Both teams are fighting for positioning in the Big 12, with Texas Tech currently in must-win territory after falling to 7th place.

The matchup between Cade Cunningham and Mac McClung could be the key to victory for either team, but the advantage goes to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road.

Where to watch Texas Tech vs Oklahoma

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.