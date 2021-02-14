Texas Tech Red Raiders vs TCU Horned Frogs Prediction & Match Preview - February 15, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 7th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders will hope to bounce back from a loss as they take on their in-state rival TCU Horned Frogs in a Big 12 battle. The Red Raiders could not hold off the surging West Virginia Mountaineers in their last game, falling by an 11-point margin. TCU fought with the No. 13 Texas Longhorns in their last match, but could not prevail in a defensive battle. This will be the first of back-to-back meetings between these teams.

Match Details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. TCU Horned Frogs - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, February 15th, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

Oklahoma v Texas Tech

Following a tough loss to West Virginia, the Texas Tech Red Raiders fell to 6th place in the Big 12 with a 5-4 conference record. The Red Raiders had their most recent scheduled game against the No. 2 Baylor Bears postponed due to COVID precautions.

With just five games remaining on their schedule, the Red Raiders will need to pick up the urgency and earn themselves a spot in the conference tournament. As they prepare for TCU, the offense of Texas Tech should feel very good about their matchups in this battle.

Key Player - Mac McClung

The key factor for the Texas Tech Red Raiders' offense has been Mac McClung this season. The junior guard is averaging a team-leading 17.2 points per game, shooting 43.3% from the field.

In his last two games, McClung is averaging 20 points on 45.5% shooting and seems to be getting hot at the right time. With the Red Raiders in need of a win, a strong performance from Mac McClung on Monday could be the boost they are looking for.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Predicted Lineup

G Mac McClung, G Terrence Shannon Jr., G Kyler Edwards, F Marcus Santos-Silva, F Micah Peavy

TCU Horned Frogs Preview

Big 12 Basketball Tournament - First Round

The TCU Horned Frogs battled until the final buzzer with a very strong Texas team, but could not pull out the win. The Horned Frogs fell to 4-6 in Big 12 play with the loss, leaving them in must-win territory for the remainder of the season.

The Horned Frogs have lost six of their last eight games, struggling to compete with their Big 12 opponents. TCU will have another tall order on Monday, hosting a Texas Tech Red Raiders team that is out for revenge.

Key Player - R.J. Nembhard

The most consistent piece on the TCU offense has been R.J. Nembhard thus far. The 6'5" guard is averaging 17.1 points and 4.2 assists, both best on his team.

R.J. Nembhard has found his stroke recently, scoring 15 or more points in each of his last four games. The TCU Horned Frogs will be hoping for more production out of their star junior as they try to upset the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

TCU Horned Frogs Predicted Lineup

F Kevin Easley Jr., C Kevin Samuel, G RJ Nembhard, G PJ Fuller, G Taryn Todd

Texas Tech vs. TCU Prediction

With both teams suffering a loss in their last matchup and falling in the Big 12 standings, we can expect a great sense of urgency in this game. The Texas Tech Red Raiders have an explosive offense that can compete with any team in the NCAA, but their consistency has been lacking. TCU has star power as well, but cannot seem to figure out their Big 12 opponents. In this matchup, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will have an advantage and should come away with a victory.

Where to watch Texas Tech vs. TCU

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3.