Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Texas Longhorns Prediction & Match Preview - January 13, 2021

The No.4 Texas Longhorns will host the No.15 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday night in a Top 15 Big 12 showdown.

Texas leads the overall series over its in-state rival 80-60, winning the most recent matchup 68-58 in February 2020.

The Red Raiders saw themselves move up four spots in the AP Top 25 Poll this week after earning two conference wins against Iowa State and Kansas State. The Longhorns remained in the fourth spot following wins at home against Iowa State and on the road over No.13 West Virginia.

Match Details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Texas Longhorns - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas

Texas Longhorns Preview

Advertisement

The Texas Longhorns are coming off a tightly contested victory over West Virginia, 72-70, avenging the 38-point road loss, they suffered last season to the Mountaineers.

The 10-1 Longhorns have been dominant on both sides of the ball this season. Texas ranks sixth out of all Division I schools in offensive and defensive efficiency margin at +25.19, via Kenpom.com.

If Skaka Smart's group continue their dominant play on both ends of the court, they will have no issue defeating their in-state rival, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Key Player - Andrew Jones

2K Empire Classic - Georgetown Hoyas v Texas Longhorns

Advertisement

The game against West Virginia on Saturday night marked three years since Coach Shaka Smart told his Texas team that Andrew Jones had been diagnosed with leukemia.

In that game, Jones added another stamp onto the already special Texas season by hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to snatch the win.

The junior guard has scored in double digits in all but one game this season, and has inspired the Longhorns to fight hard in every game.

Here is what Smart had to say on Andrew Jones' journey,

He’s come so far. I don’t know a lot of guys that would be able to do what he did from the standpoint of scraping and clawing his way back. The one thing that is just so impressive about Andrew from the beginning is, after he was diagnosed, he kept saying: ‘I’m going to come back and play. I’m going to come back and play."

Texas Longhorns Predicted Lineup

F Jericho Sims, F Greg Brown, G Andrew Jones, G Matt Coleman III, G Courtney Ramey

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are coming off a 27-point victory over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday night, 91-64.

Texas Tech rolls into Iowa State and blows the doors off the Cyclones 91-64.



Tech is now 10-3(3-2) — Basketballin’ Red Raiders (@TexasTechLogo) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

The Red Raiders have been impressive on the defensive end this season, ranking in the top 5 for defensive efficiency. Kenpom.com reports the Raiders are allowing just 88.3 points per 100 possessions.

If Texas Tech Red Raiders can lock up the Texas Longhorns' talented guards, they will earn their 11th win of the season come Wednesday night.

Key Player - Mac McClung

Incarnate Word v Texas Tech

Mac McClung is the key player for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The junior guard is leading the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game.

If McClung can continue to put up his season average in points against a ferocious Texas Longhorns defense, he will lead his team to an upset victory.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Predicted Lineup

F Marcus Santos-Silva, G Mac McClung, G Kyler Edwards, G Kevin McCullar, G Micah Peavy

Texas Tech vs Texas Prediction

The Texas Longhorns will defeat the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday night and advance to 5-0 in the Big 12.

Both sides have a strong defense, but the Longhorns will generate enough offense to pull off a low-scoring victory.

Advertisement

Where to watch Texas Tech vs Texas

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.