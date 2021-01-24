Texas Tech Red Raiders vs West Virginia Mountaineers - January 25, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 12th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders will make a trip to Morgantown for a Big 12 showdown against the 14th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday.

The Red Raiders kept their last match with the Baylor Bears close, losing by just 8 points against one of college basketball's best teams.

The Mountaineers, on the other hand, bounced back from a loss with a blowout victory in their last match-up and will hope to get a similar outcome on Monday.

Match Details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. West Virginia Mountaineers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, January 25th, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have won four of their last six games

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are coming off a hard-fought loss to the No. 2 Baylor Bears, showing terrific upside but coming up short in the end.

The Red Raiders have still won four of their last six games, representing one of the top offenses in the Big 12 conference. Shooting an impressive 44% from the field as a team, they have many things to build on from their game with Baylor.

This match-up is looking to be quite even, but the recent momentum built by this Texas Tech Red Raiders team could be the difference-maker on Monday.

Key Player - Mac McClung

The Texas Tech Red Raiders' offense has been powered by their junior guard, Mac McClung. Currently their leading scorer, the 21-year-old is averaging 16.3 points per game on 43% shooting for Texas Tech.

In his most recent game against the Baylor Bears, McClung dropped a game-high 24 points, but his efforts fell just short. The 6-foot-2 sharpshooter should continue to provide the spark for his team as they hunt for a national title.

MAC MCCLUNG FOR THE WIN.



No. 15 Texas Tech upsets No. 4 Texas in Austin 🚨 pic.twitter.com/CZuNP0lUJU — ESPN (@espn) January 14, 2021

Texas Tech Red Raiders Predicted Lineup

G Mac McClung, G Terrence Shannon Jr., G Kyler Edwards, F Marcus Santos-Silva, F Micah Peavy

West Virginia Mountaineers Preview

The West Virginia Mountaineers will enter Monday's match-up with a 10-4 overall record

The West Virginia Mountaineers had three consecutive games canceled due to COVID-19 protocol but returned to action on Saturday for an impressive victory over the Kansas State Wildcats.

With their win, the Mountaineers have successfully bounced back from their previous loss to the Texas Longhorns. They now hold sole possession of 6th place in the conference but enter Monday's match-up with a 10-4 overall record.

The West Virginia Mountaineers will need to be in top form when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders to avoid falling below .500 in Big 12 play once again.

Key Player - Derek Culver

West Virginia Mountaineers' big man Derek Culver has been a handful for any defender in front of him this year.

The 6-foot-10 forward is a powerful presence in the post, averaging a team-leading 10.8 rebounds to go along with 13.8 points per game.

Chris Beard on Derek Culver: "He's arguably one of the best forwards in all of college basketball.



"He's hard to handle on both ends of the floor" — Ryan Mainville (@RyanMainvilleDT) January 21, 2021

Derek Culver played only 21 minutes in his most recent game, fouling out early with only 8 points and 4 rebounds.

With skillful short-range shooting and fancy footwork, I expect Culver to have a nice response to this rough performance, controlling the paint all night against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

West Virginia Mountaineers Predicted Lineup

F Derek Culver, F Emmitt Matthews Jr., F Jalen Bridges, G Mile McBride, G Sean McNeil

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Prediction

While the West Virginia Mountaineers have earned some impressive victories thus far, they are yet to defeat a top-15 opponent. In fact, three of their four losses have come to top-5 teams.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will have a slight advantage for this reason, given that they recently knocked off the No. 4 Texas Longhorns.

I predict Mac McClung to have yet another impact performance on the way to a Texas Tech Red Raiders' road victory.

Where to watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.