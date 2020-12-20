Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Memphis Tigers Prediction & Match Preview - December 21, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Memphis Tigers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, December 21, 2020, 8PM ET

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are on the road Monday to face their conference rival Memphis Tigers in what is shaping up to be quite the battle. The Golden Hurricane lost their first conference game, and currently sit at the bottom of the American conference standings. The Tigers won their conference opener, and are in a 5-way tie for first place.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane Preview

Tulsa v Cincinnati

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have lost three of their first five games this season. The Golden Hurricane are adjusting however, coming off of an offensive explosion in their last game; an 82-55 victory over the Northwestern State Demons. Two of Tulsa's three losses have been by a margin of five or fewer, giving Tulsa fans a reason to believe that the tides will turn.

Key Player - Brandon Rachal

The highlight performer for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane this season has been Brandon Rachal. Rachal, a 6 feet, 6 inches, 220 pound guard, has been electric on offense thus far, averaging nearly 16 points and over six rebounds per game.

Brandon Rachal spent his first college season with the LSU Tigers, but has since transferred and become a star for Tulsa. Rachal's offensive prowess and rebounding ability could be the difference-maker in this game against the Memphis Tigers.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane Predicted Lineup

Emmanuel Ugboh, Curtis Haywood II, Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, Elijah Joiner, Brandon Rachal

Memphis Tigers Preview

The Memphis Tigers had a very slow start to their season, losing two of their first three games. Both of these losses came against teams that the Tigers probably should have beaten, and the season was not looking good. The Tigers have won five of their past six since then, and seem to have found their stride as a group.

The Memphis Tigers will need to keep momentum rolling and take care of this scrappy Tulsa Golden Hurricane team if they want a chance at an American conference title. Memphis' last conference title came in 2013.

Key Player - Lester Quinones Jr

Lester Quinones Jr. has shown versatility and confidence with the Memphis Tigers this season. Quinones Jr. has been all over the stat sheet night in and night out, averaging 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal per game.

PK Invitational - Memphis v Oregon

Coming off of a 20-point night, Quinones Jr. will need another strong showing against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to help his team improve to 2-0 in conference play. Expect to see Quinones with the ball in his hands if the game comes down to the wire.

Memphis Tigers Predicted Lineup

DJ Jeffries, Moussa Cisse, Landers Nolley II, Damion Baugh, Lester Quinones Jr.

Tulsa vs. Memphis Prediction

While this matchup slightly favors the Memphis Tigers on paper, I'm simply not willing to count out the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Both teams will be coming out swinging Monday, and I predict a very close, very fun game.

How to watch Tulsa vs. Memphis

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.