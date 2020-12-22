UCLA Bruins vs Oregon Ducks Prediction & Match Preview - December 23, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: UCLA Bruins vs. Oregon Ducks - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 23, 3 PM ET

Venue: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon

The No. 25 Oregon Ducks will host the UCLA Bruins in a PAC-12 matchup. The Oregon Ducks were able to return to the AP top-25 this week following victories over the Portland Pilots and the San Fransico Dons.

Oregon Ducks Preview

The 6-1 Oregon Ducks are coming off a dominating victory against the Portland Pilots, 80-41. The Ducks showed how great they could be on defense, holding the Pilots to their lowest point total since 2017 and only allowing them to convert on 21% of their field goals.

What makes the Oregon Ducks so dangerous aside from their defense is their ability to catch fire from the field. Oregon shot an astounding 64% in their previous game and had 11 total players register a basket. Look for the Ducks to continue their impressive shooting against the UCLA Bruins.

Key Player - Dana Altman

Oregon v Virginia

Oregon Ducks coach Dana Altman is the key player against the UCLA Bruins. If Altman can draw up a game plan to give the Ducks a win on Wednesday night, he will earn his 676th career win, putting him 23rd in NCAA Division I career coaching wins total, passing Louisville's Denny Crum.

Oregon Ducks Predicted Lineup

Eugene Omoruyi, Eric Williams Jr., Amauri Hardy, LJ Figueroa, Chris Duarte

UCLA Bruins Preview

The UCLA Bruins are coming off a loss to the No.23 Ohio State Buckeyes giving them their second loss of the season.

UCLA dropped a 77-70 decision to No. 20 Ohio State in Cleveland on Saturday.



Cody Riley led the Bruins with 15 points, Johnny Juzang scored 13 and Jalen Hill finished with 10.



RECAP: https://t.co/S8rW7yxWiH pic.twitter.com/MgBvSmXDof — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) December 20, 2020

Before the Buckeyes' loss, the Bruins won their last five games by a combined 101 points. UCLA has played excellent perimeter defense this season, only allowing their opponents to convert an average of 28.7% from behind the arc. The UCLA Bruins will attempt to slow down the Oregon Ducks scoring and keep them off the three-point line.

Key Player - Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Marquette v UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is the key player for the UCLA Bruins. The sophomore guard is shooting 52.3% percent this season and is the leading scorer for the Bruins. For the Ducks to pull off an upset, Jaquez Jr. will need to have a big game.

UCLA Bruins Predicted Lineup

Cody Riley, Chris Smith, Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Johnny Juzang

UCLA vs. Oregon Prediction

The Oregon Ducks will earn their second PAC-12 win of the season against the UCLA Bruins. The Ducks will continue their hot streak from the field and lock down the Bruins defensively.

How to watch UCLA vs. Oregon

The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN2.