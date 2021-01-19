UNC Basketball looks to bounce back from third ACC loss as they take on Wake Forest - Prediction & Preview - January 20, 2021

UNC Basketball are back on their home court Wednesday after a tough 7-point road loss to the Florida State Seminoles in their last matchup. UNC Basketball will host the struggling Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who currently sit in last place of the ACC conference with an 0-5 record. The UNC Tar Heels fell to 3-3 in conference play with their last loss, and dropped to 8th place in the ACC.

UNC Basketball is typically among the teams in college basketball's upper echelon, but have struggled to crack the top 25 this season with an 8-5 overall record.

Match Details

Fixture: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. North Carolina Tar Heels - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 20th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Preview

ACC Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons won their first three games of the season, each of which coming against non-conference opponents. Since opening conference play, the Demon Deacons have lost each of their first five games.

Hoping to break this losing skid, Wake Forest will now travel to face an underperforming UNC basketball team in need of a win. The Demon Deacons' offense has struggled to create baskets against ACC opponents, averaging 61.6 points over their last five games.

Key Player - Daivien Williamson

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will need a breakout performance from their leading scorer, Daivien Williamson on Wednesday. The Wake Forest offense has four players averaging 10 or more points per game, but their efforts have fallen just short against ACC foes.

Williamson is averaging 11.4 points and 2.9 assists per game, and tallied a season high 19 points against Louisville on January 13th. The Demon Deacons will be hopeful for a similar outburst from Williamson against UNC basketball on Wednesday.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Predicted Lineup

F Ody Oguama, F Isaiah Mucius, G Jahcobi Neath, G Daivien Williamson, G Jonah Antonio

UNC Basketball Preview

Notre Dame v North Carolina

UNC Basketball was unable to keep pace with the Florida State Seminoles' offense in their last matchup, falling to 8-5 overall this season.

The Tar Heels have been led offensively by their big men, Armando Bacot and Garrison Brooks. The UNC guards have been an underwhelming presence thus far, shooting 30% from three as a team.

UNC Basketball will be looking to take advantage of the struggles of Wake Forest and build momentum as the ACC playoffs get closer.

Key Player - Armando Bacot

The Tar Heels' forward Armando Bacot has been making an impact on both ends of the floor this season. The 6-foot-10 sophomore is averaging a team-high 11.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game thus far, but was somewhat quiet in the loss to Florida State.

Bacot finished the game with 9 points and 5 rebounds, and will be hoping to return to his dominant ways against Wake Forest on Wednesday.

Armando Bacot @iget_buckets35 been finishing everything in the paint. Shooting 64% from the field on the season for @UNC_Basketball ( 🎥 @iamMrGivens ) pic.twitter.com/XXfWnXJuSK — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) January 12, 2021

UNC Basketball Predicted Lineup

F Armando Bacot, F Garrison Brooks, G Kerwin Walton, G Caleb Love, G Leaky Black

Wake Forest vs. UNC Prediction

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons fell just short in their last loss and seem to be improving as the season goes on. The Demon Deacons are not going to give up, and will likely give UNC basketball a tough fight.

The offense of UNC basketball has been somewhat inconsistent, but should be due for a big night against this Wake Forest defense. We predict UNC basketball to have a strong showing on Wednesday and earn their 4th win in conference play.

Where to watch Wake Forest vs. UNC?

The game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.