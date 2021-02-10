UNLV Rebels vs Boise State Broncos Prediction & Match Preview - February 11, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The UNLV Rebels will take to the road for a Mountain West conference matchup against the Boise State Broncos on Thursday night.

The Rebels are coming off a two-game sweep of the Air Force Academy Falcons, improving to 8-9 overall during the college basketball season. Meanwhile, the Broncos sit just one game behind the lead in the Mountain West, carrying a 10-3 record against conference opponents thus far.

This will be the first match of a two-game set between these teams.

Match Details

Fixture: UNLV Rebels vs. Boise State Broncos - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, February 11th, 2021, 10 PM ET

Venue: ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho

UNLV Rebels Preview

The UNLV Rebels are looking to maintain their momentum and take down a strong Boise State Broncos team. In their last two victories, the Rebels' defense held strong and allowed an average of just 61 points.

The UNLV Rebels are led offensively by their talented backcourt, consisting of juniors Bryce Hamilton and David Jenkins Jr. These skillful guards are combining to average 33 points and just over 5 assists per game, providing a threat to any team the Rebels face.

Key Player - Bryce Hamilton

The UNLV Rebels' star guard Bryce Hamilton is proving to be a legitimate prospect with outstanding nightly performances.

The junior is averaging a team-leading 18.2 points per game, shooting 45% from the field.

Bryce Hamilton’s 1st half



18:39

14 points (6 of 10 shooting)

7 rebounds

2 assists



The ankle seems fine? — Tyler Bischoff (@Bischoff_Tyler) February 6, 2021

Hamilton missed some time due to an ankle injury but has returned to his typical dominance since rejoining the team on February 6th.

If Bryce Hamilton can put up the big numbers he is capable of, the UNLV Rebels have a good chance of upsetting the Broncos on Thursday.

UNLV Rebels Predicted Lineup

F Moses Wood, F Cheikh Mbacke Diong, G Nicquel Blake, G Bryce Hamilton, G Caleb Grill

Boise State Broncos Preview

The Boise State Broncos had their tremendous start to Mountain West play come to a halt with back-to-back losses against the Nevada Wolfpack.

The Broncos will now face the fellow Nevadans of UNLV for a chance to regain their momentum before the conference tournament.

The Broncos fell just short with a 2-point loss in the first game of the series against Nevada but did not respond well and dropped the second by 9 points.

Despite these losses, the Boise State Broncos still hold a 10-3 conference record and present a very talented roster.

Key Player - Derrick Alston Jr

While the Boise State Broncos' offense slowed down in their last two games, Derrick Alston Jr. did not.

The senior guard still found his way to the basket, scoring 23 and 17 points in consecutive games.

Alston uses his 6'9" frame to create space at the guard position, shooting an outstanding 41% from three-point range this season.

The Broncos star will outsize the guards of the UNLV Rebels and should be in for another big night of scoring.

Boise State Broncos Predicted Lineup

F Mladen Armus, F Abu Kigab, F Derrick Alston Jr., G Marcus Shaver Jr., G RayJ Dennis

UNLV vs Boise State Prediction

While the Boise State Broncos appear to be the stronger team on paper, the factor of momentum could play a huge role in this matchup.

The UNLV Rebels have looked much stronger recently, picking up their offensive production as a whole. Boise State Broncos star Derrick Alston Jr. will be the player to watch, and a big night from him could potentially be the difference in the game.

Where to watch UNLV vs Boise State

The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.