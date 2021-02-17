Utah State Aggies vs Boise State Broncos Prediction & Match Preview - February 17, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Boise State Broncos (14-5, 11-2) will get to face the Utah State Aggies (16-4, 12-3) on Wednesday night.

Tied 1st in the Mountain West Conference against coach Blake Anderson's Utah State Aggies, the Boise State Broncos will enter the match coming on the back of their two-game series sweep against UNLV.

Meanwhile, the Utah State Aggies will look to make a statement with a win coming into this game for the lone No. 1 rank in the conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Boise State Broncos vs. Utah State Aggies - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednseday, February 17, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: Extramile Arena, Boise, ID

Boise State Broncos Preview

The team's sweep against the UNLV Rebels was encouraging for the #1 team in the Mountain West.

The Boise State Broncos won 61-59 against the UNLV Rebels, and will need to use this as momentum to claim the lone #1 rank in the conference. The team saw Derrik Alton Jr. electrify the team, going 6-of-8 from beyond the arc to lead the team with 27 points.

Coach Leon Rice will make sure this team will come out on the floor with energy when they look to square off with a tough Utah State Aggies program that's tied with them for 1st place in the conference.

Key Player -- Derrick Alston Jr

The guard stepped up when the team needed him most against the UNLV Rebels. Alston Jr. was the only player who scored in double figures for the Boise State Broncos, as the 6"9 guard caught on fire from three.

He will need to use that same vitality when he steps on the court for a thrilling Mountain West Conference showdown.

Utah State Aggies Preview

Utah State v UNLV

The Utah State Aggies will look to apply pressure on the defensive end when they face the Boise State Broncos.

Their 69-53 win over Fresno State was dominant for a team presenting a 11-2 conference record. Anderson's team have won two straight as they are on the hunt to reach a three-game win streak with a win against the Boise State Broncos.

Key Player -- Neemias Queta

Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies advances the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs during the

Neemias Queta is averaging 12.5 points for the season and leads the team in scoring; he also leads the team in rebounds, averaging 9.1 for the season.

The center from Barreiro, Portugal, will look to utilize his strength under the rim to make his way against the Boise State Broncos' frontcourt. In the Utah State Aggies last game against Fresno State, Queta scored 14 points and grabbed 5 rebounds to lead his team in scoring.

Utah State Aggies vs Boise State Broncos Prediction

Expect the Utah State Aggies to walk away with the win and secure the lone #1 rank for the Mountain West Conference.

The team will look to exploit the Boise State Broncos on defense and contain their leading scorer in Derrick Alston Jr. as well. Expect Utah State Aggies center Neemia Queta to have a big game on the boards and dominate the paint.

Where to watch Utah State Aggies vs Boise State Broncos?

The game will be broadcast live on CBSSports.