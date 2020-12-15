UTEP Miners vs Arizona State Sun Devils Prediction & Match Preview - December 16, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: UTEP Miners vs. Arizona State Sun Devils - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 16th, 2020, 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona

The No. 23 Arizona State Sun Devils will host the UTEP Miners on Wednesday night. The Sun Devils will be looking to capture their third straight win against the Miners and maintain their perfect run in December.

Arizona State Sun Devils Preview

The 4-2 Arizona State Sun Devils won against the Grand Canyon Antelopes 71-70 to continue their unbeaten streak on the road on Sunday night.

Despite the win, the Sun Devils struggled without their pro prospect big man, Marcus Bagely, who was out with a left calf injury, and lost the rebounding battle 32-27.

Arizona State freshman Marcus Bagley has a mild calf strain, source told @Stadium. No structural tears on MRI of Achilles’ tendon or any other tendons. No evidence of acute ligament or bone damage. Day to day, possible for Thursday. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 5, 2020

Arizona State made up for their lack of rebounding with their ferocious defense. The Pac-12 side forced 18 total turnovers and held the Antelopes to just five three-pointers.

With Bagley still not fit to face the UTEP Miners on Wednesday, the Sun Devils will need to continue to maintain their solid form on the defensive end.

Key Player - Remy Martin

Georgia v Arizona State

Remy Martin is the key player for the Arizona State Sun Devils. The senior guard has led the charge for the Sun Devils, averaging 18.2 points a game. The AP preseason All-American scored 31 points in the win against Grand Canyon, including the game-winner.

Martin will need to continue his aggressive play as the Sun Devils look to defeat the UTEP Miners.

Arizona State Sun Devils Predicted Lineup

Kimani Lawrence, Jalen Graham, Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge Jr., Josh Christopher

UTEP Miners Preview

The UTEP Miners are coming off a loss to the Arizona Wildcats, despite shooting 80% from the field.

The Miners lack a paint presence, and it is what cost them the game on Saturday night. They were out-rebounded 46 to 25 and gave up 28 free throws.

The UTEP men's basketball team can win some big road games this year if it plays like it did in Saturday's 69-61 loss to Arizona. https://t.co/u7g4sJCQjk — El Paso Times (@elpasotimes) December 13, 2020

For the UTEP Miners to have a chance at pulling off an upset against the Arizona State Sun Devils, they will need to find a way to box out and get some rebounds. This will be possible against the Bagely-less Sun Devils.

Key Player - Souley Boum

Butler v UTEP

Souley Boum is the key player for the UTEP Miners. The guard is averaging 23.5 points per game and is shooting 84% percent from the free-throw line.

He will need to notch up his impressive numbers even more to give his team a chance on Wednesday night.

UTEP Miners Predicted Lineup

Bryson Williams, Tydus Verhoeven, Souley Boum, Jamal Bieniemy, Keonte Kennedy

UTEP vs. Arizona State Prediction

The Arizona State Sun Devils will likely win against the UTEP Miners despite not having Marcus Bagely. Expect another great performance out of Remy Martin.

How to watch UTEP vs. Arizona State

The game will be broadcasted live on the PAC-12 Network.