Tennessee Volunteers vs Vanderbilt Commodores Prediction & Match Preview - January 12, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Vanderbilt Commodores will host the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday night due to a last-minute scheduling change. The Commodores were originally preparing to play the No.13 Missouri Tigers, but that matchup had to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The Tennessee Volunteers have beaten Vanderbilt in their last six matchups, with the most recent win coming in February 2020.

Match Details

Fixture: Vanderbilt Commodores vs Tennessee Volunteers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers Preview

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a 68-54 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies to go to 9-1 on the year.

The Volunteers recorded their best shooting night on the year, going 27 for 46 from the field.

posted a season-high FG% (58.7) in the win pic.twitter.com/3He03A1bsz — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 10, 2021

If the Volunteers can hold their hot hand against the Vanderbilt Commodores, they will continue to reign as the SEC's top team.

Key Player - Santiago Vescovi

Iowa v Tennessee

Santiago Vescovi is coming off a career-high performance against the Texas A&M Aggies where he scored 23 points. Ironically, the sophomore guard said he was not feeling it prior to the game due to a poor pre-game warmup.

I was shooting the warmup and couldn’t make (a) shot and then I got into the game and they started falling, so I just started taking opportunities

If Vescovi can build on his career-high performance and just let the game come to him, he will lead his team to its 10th victory of the season.

Tennessee Volunteers Predicted Lineup

F Yves Pon, F Santiago Vescovi, C Keon Johnson, G John Fulkerson, G Josiah-Jordan James

Vanderbilt Commodores Preview

The Vanderbilt Commodores are still looking for their first win of the new year after losing to Mississippi State 84-81 on Saturday afternoon.

After another hot-shooting opponent and another three-point loss, the Commodores vowed to keep working.



“If we keep fighting, if we keep doing what we’re doing things will start to turn our way.”https://t.co/8yGXqz1iuM — Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) January 9, 2021

In Vanderbilt's last four losses, they have given up 32 buckets from behind the arc.

If the Commodores are going to hold off the already hot Tennessee Volunteers, they need to improve their perimeter defense.

Key Player - Maxwell Evans

Vanderbilt v Murray State

Maxwell Evans is the key player for the Vanderbilt Commodores. The guard had made just one field goal in the last two games.

For the Commodores to have enough offense to upset the Tennessee Volunteers, they will need Evans to gain confidence in his jump shot.

Vanderbilt Commodores Predicted Lineup

F Quentin Millora-Brown, F Dylan Disu, G Maxwell Evans, G Scotty Pippen Jr., G DJ Harvey

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Prediction

With both teams having less time to prepare for each other, the Tennessee Volunteers will earn an away win over their in-state rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores, solely due to their superior talent.

Look for the Volunteers to continue their hot shooting against the Commodores.

Where to watch Tennessee vs Vanderbilt

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.