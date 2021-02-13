Villanova Wildcats vs Creighton Bluejays Odds & Predictions: College Basketball picks for Feb 13

The college basketball season is heating up, with the 5th-ranked Villanova Wildcats holding the top spot in the Big East standings and the 19th-ranked Creighton Bluejays just behind them in second place. The Wildcats will be put to the test on Saturday, with the Bluejays awaiting on their home court.
The Villanova Wildcats have had 8 games canceled or postponed this season but have endured quarantine and long breaks between games to defend their Big East title. They carry a 8-1 conference record into Saturday's matchup, with Creighton right on their back at 11-4.
Here's a look at the match details and team comparisons to ensure the best college basketball bets for Saturday's matchup.
Match Details
Fixture: Villanova Wildcats vs. Creighton Bluejays - NCAA Men's Basketball
Date & Time: Saturday, February 13th, 2021, 5 PM ET
Venue: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska
College Basketball Bets Today: Villanova Wildcats vs Creighton Bluejays Betting Odds, Lines, and over/under
The Villanova Wildcats have a solid history against the Creighton Bluejays and are victorious in 14 of their 18 all-time matchups. However, the Bluejays did win their most recent matchup in February 2020.
The Wildcats were shocked in an upset by the St. John's Red Storm recently but have looked very strong in games since. They are averaging 79.1 points per game on offense, with Creighton just behind them at 78.8.
This will be a battle of two high-powered offenses, leaving the slight advantage to Villanova on the defensive end.
Through 15 games, the Wildcats' defense is allowing just 67.6 points per game. The Bluejays have allowed an average of 69.2 points through 20 games.
Villanova Wildcats
The players to watch for the Villanova Wildcats are guard Collin Gillespie and forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. The duo recently received the honor of Naismith Midseason Team for National Player of the Year, leading the way for the Wildcats' success this season.
Robinson-Earl is averaging a team-high 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The 6'9" sophomore has tremendous footwork to go along with an impressive jumpshot, shooting 51.9% from the field this season.
Gillespie is the captain of the Villanova Wildcats' offense and leads the team with 5.2 assists per game.
Creighton Bluejays
Creighton's backcourt, composed of Denzel Mahoney and Marcus Zegarowski, has led their offensive attack thus far.
Mahoney, a senior, is averaging a team-high 14.5 points per game on 40% shooting. He is in good company, with Zegarowski close behind at 14.4 points per game on 41% shooting.
These two sharpshooters could give the Villanova Wildcats' defenders trouble on Saturday night.
Odds:
Villanova Wildcats: - 2.5
Creighton Bluejays: + 2.5
Moneyline:
Villanova Wildcats: -145
Creighton Bluejays: +125
Over/Under:
Over: 144 (-110)
Under: 144 (-110)
Villanova vs. Creighton Prediction
With the over/under being set at 144, both teams would just need to produce their average offensive output to hit the over. Both teams are very disciplined, however, and this game could very easily become a defensive battle.
The Villanova Wildcats have been putting up big offensive numbers, and I expect Creighton to respond with offense rather than lock down defensively. I would predict the Villanova Wildcats to cover -2.5 points, and for these powerful offenses to cover the over.
