Villanova Wildcats vs Creighton Bluejays Odds & Predictions: College Basketball picks for Feb 13

The college basketball season is heating up, with the 5th-ranked Villanova Wildcats holding the top spot in the Big East standings and the 19th-ranked Creighton Bluejays just behind them in second place. The Wildcats will be put to the test on Saturday, with the Bluejays awaiting on their home court.

The Villanova Wildcats have had 8 games canceled or postponed this season but have endured quarantine and long breaks between games to defend their Big East title. They carry a 8-1 conference record into Saturday's matchup, with Creighton right on their back at 11-4.

Here's a look at the match details and team comparisons to ensure the best college basketball bets for Saturday's matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Villanova Wildcats vs. Creighton Bluejays - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, February 13th, 2021, 5 PM ET

Venue: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska

College Basketball Bets Today: Villanova Wildcats vs Creighton Bluejays Betting Odds, Lines, and over/under

Villanova Wildcats stars #2 Collin Gillespie and #23 Jermaine Samuels

The Villanova Wildcats have a solid history against the Creighton Bluejays and are victorious in 14 of their 18 all-time matchups. However, the Bluejays did win their most recent matchup in February 2020.

The Wildcats were shocked in an upset by the St. John's Red Storm recently but have looked very strong in games since. They are averaging 79.1 points per game on offense, with Creighton just behind them at 78.8.

This will be a battle of two high-powered offenses, leaving the slight advantage to Villanova on the defensive end.

Through 15 games, the Wildcats' defense is allowing just 67.6 points per game. The Bluejays have allowed an average of 69.2 points through 20 games.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Collin Gillespie have been named to the @NaismithTrophy Midseason Team for National Player of the Year 🎯@JCREarl | @Colling1021 pic.twitter.com/VVWw0sEZuA — Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) February 11, 2021

Villanova Wildcats

The players to watch for the Villanova Wildcats are guard Collin Gillespie and forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. The duo recently received the honor of Naismith Midseason Team for National Player of the Year, leading the way for the Wildcats' success this season.

Robinson-Earl is averaging a team-high 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The 6'9" sophomore has tremendous footwork to go along with an impressive jumpshot, shooting 51.9% from the field this season.

Gillespie is the captain of the Villanova Wildcats' offense and leads the team with 5.2 assists per game.

Creighton Bluejays

Creighton's backcourt, composed of Denzel Mahoney and Marcus Zegarowski, has led their offensive attack thus far.

Mahoney, a senior, is averaging a team-high 14.5 points per game on 40% shooting. He is in good company, with Zegarowski close behind at 14.4 points per game on 41% shooting.

𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙁𝙞𝙫𝙚... delivered by @Raising_Canes



🅶 𝟏𝟏 Marcus Zegarowski

🅶 𝟐𝟒 Mitch Ballock

🅵 𝟑𝟒 Denzel Mahoney

🅵 𝟐𝟑 Damien Jefferson

🅵 𝟏𝟑 Christian Bishop#GoJays pic.twitter.com/CKXdKQaBTG — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) February 4, 2021

These two sharpshooters could give the Villanova Wildcats' defenders trouble on Saturday night.

Odds:

Villanova Wildcats: - 2.5

Creighton Bluejays: + 2.5

Moneyline:

Villanova Wildcats: -145

Creighton Bluejays: +125

Over/Under:

Over: 144 (-110)

Under: 144 (-110)

Villanova vs. Creighton Prediction

With the over/under being set at 144, both teams would just need to produce their average offensive output to hit the over. Both teams are very disciplined, however, and this game could very easily become a defensive battle.

The Villanova Wildcats have been putting up big offensive numbers, and I expect Creighton to respond with offense rather than lock down defensively. I would predict the Villanova Wildcats to cover -2.5 points, and for these powerful offenses to cover the over.

