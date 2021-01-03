Villanova Wildcats vs DePaul Blue Demons Prediction & Match Preview - January 5, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 4 Villanova Wildcats are on the road to face the DePaul Blue Demons on Tuesday for a Big East conference battle. The Wildcats had their last two games cancelled due to the NCAA Men's Basketball COVID protocol but should be eager to defend the top spot in the Big East.

Match Details

Fixture: Villanova Wildcats vs. DePaul Blue Demons - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 5th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

_________________________________________________________________

Villanova Wildcats Preview

Villanova Wildcats' head coach Jay Wright, who recently celebrated his 600th win as the Villanova head coach, was diagnosed with COVID-19 after his team's last game. Per NCAA protocol, the entire team was placed under precautionary isolation, forcing the Wildcats to postpone their next two games. The Wildcats currently sit atop the Big East standings and will be hoping to stay unbeaten in conference play against the DePaul Blue Demons. Now in good health and high spirits, the Villanova Wildcats should be as strong as ever on Tuesday.

Key Player - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Villanova Wildcats' forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been a force in the paint all season and will likely provide a serious problem for the DePaul Blue Demons on Tuesday. Robinson-Earl is averaging 16.2 points, just under eight rebounds per game and has shot a solid 54 percent from the field.

The DePaul defenders will certainly have their hands full with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and if he can create space on the offensive end, he could be in for a huge night.

Villanova Wildcats Predicted Lineup

G Collin Gillespie, G Justin Moore, G Caleb Daniels, F Jermaine Samuels, F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

_________________________________________________________________

DePaul Blue Demons Preview

The DePaul Blue Demons are off to a slow start to their 2020-21 season, currently carrying a 1-2 record into Tuesday's matchup with the Villanova Wildcats. The Blue Demons have had six of their first nine scheduled games cancelled or postponed, all of which due to COVID-related precautions. The Blue Demons' last game was on December 30th, 2020, a 21-point loss to the UCONN Huskies. The Blue Demons, albeit a small sample size, have struggled to produce on offense thus far. If DePaul is going to upset Villanova, they will need their best performance of the year.

Key Player - Charlie Moore

A majority of the DePaul Blue Demons' offensive production has been coming from Charlie Moore this season. Moore, a senior guard, has averaged a team-leading 16.3 points and 5.3 assists per game. Charlie Moore has been shooting the ball well, but he will need to elevate his game even higher if his team is going to take down the Villanova Wildcats.

Depaul Blue Demons Predicted Lineup

C Nick Ongenda, F Romeo Weems, G James Bouknight, G Tyrese Martin, G Charlie Moore

_________________________________________________________________

Villanova vs. DePaul Prediction

The Villanova Wildcats have a very special group this season. Bringing an 8-1 overall record into Tuesday's matchup, head coach Jay Wright should feel very confident about his team's chances against the struggling DePaul Blue Demons. The Wildcats should be efficient on both ends of the court and will likely control the game by halftime. I predict a one-sided affair and a big Villanova victory.

Where to watch Villanova vs. DePaul

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports One.