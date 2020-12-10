Villanova Wildcats vs Georgetown Hoyas Prediction & Match Preview - December 11th, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball 

Match Details

Fixture: Villanova Wildcats vs. Georgetown Hoyas - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Friday, December 11th, 7 PM ET

Venue: McDonough Arena, Washington, DC

The No. 9 Villanova Wildcats will look to improve to 5-1 as they go up against the Georgetown Hoyas in a Big East showdown. The Wildcats moved up three places in the AP Collge Basketball Poll this week but will need to remain focused as they go up against an underperforming Hoyas side.

Villanova Wildcats Preview

The Villanova Wildcats, led by Jay Wright, are following their typical winning formula in possessing a backcourt that gives them a size advantage on the perimeter with Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore. The Wildcats are getting production from every position on the floor; they have four starters averaging double-figure points. The only thing that stands in Villanova's way against Georgetown is complacency, which was on display in their loss to the non-ranked Virginia Tech earlier in the season.

The 2018 National Champs have had two great recruiting years accumulating the top talents along the East Coast and will likely be in the title conversation come March.

Key Player - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl #24

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl deciding to come back for his sophomore season has been huge for the Villanova Wildcats. He is the clear offensive option for the Wildcats, leading the team in scoring with 16 points a game. The national player of the year contender will have a big matchup advantage in the forward position against the Hoyas.

Villanova Wildcats Predicted Lineup

Jermaine Samuels, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Caleb Daniels, Colin Gillespie, Justin Moore

Georgetown Hoyas Preview

The Georgetown Hoyas, led by NBA Hall of Fame coach Patrick Ewing, are coming off a blowout win against Coppin State, 80-48. Although the Hoyas put on a scoring display, they will need to clean up their decision-making as they have already accounted for 74 turnovers on the year.

The Georgetown Hoyas will need to catch fire from behind the arc to beat the Wildcats on Friday Night, as they did against Coppin State. On the season, the Hoyas are shooting 34 percent from 3-point land.

Key Player - Jahvon Blair

Georgetown v St John's

Jahvon Blair is the main offensive threat for the Georgetown Hoyas. The senior out of Ontario is averaging 20 points and 2.8 assists. Blair will need to notch up his play and look to get his teammates involved to give the Hoyas a chance at upsetting the Wildcats.

Georgetown Hoyas Predicted Lineup

Jamorko Pickett, Qudus Wahab, Jalen Harris, Donald Carey, Jahvon Blair

Villanova vs. Georgetown Prediction

Look for a big game out of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl as the Villanova Wildcats will take care of business against the Georgetown Hoyas on Friday night.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Georgetown

The game will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1.