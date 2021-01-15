Virginia Cavaliers vs Clemson Tigers Prediction & Match Preview - January 16, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 12 Clemson Tigers will host the No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers in a top-20 ACC showdown on Saturday night.

Both teams are currently on four-game winning streaks and are looking to make a statement in the ACC with a victory.

The Cavaliers control the overall series with a record of 78-51 against the Tigers, winning their latest matchup, 51-44, in February 2020.

Match Details

Fixture: Virginia Cavaliers vs Clemson Tigers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 16, 2021, 6 PM ET

Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, Soth Carolina

Clemson Tigers Preview

The Clemson Tigers should be well-rested in their matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday due to two of their most recent games being postponed. There was a positive COVID-19 test among their roster. More on that can be read below from Clemson Basketball,

Clemson Basketball Pauses Team Activity Temporarily — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 8, 2021

If the Tigers can continue the strong defensive play prior to their 11-day hiatus, they will defeat the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Clemson has the best defense in the ACC, allowing just 56.2 points per game this season.

Key Player - Aamir Simms

Aamir Simms #25 of the Clemson Tigers reacts following a play during the ACC Basketball Tournament

Aamir Simms will be the key player for the Clemson Tigers in their matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers. Simms is the offensive leader, putting up 12.6 points per game on 56.1 percent shooting from the field.

If the Clemson Tigers can continue their suffocating defense and initiate enough offense led by their senior, they will go to 4-1 in the ACC.

Clemson Tigers Predicted Lineup

F Jonathan Baehre, F Aamir Simms, G Clyde Trapp, G Alex Hemenway, G Al-Amir Dawes

Virginia Cavaliers Preview

The Virginia Cavaliers are coming off a win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 80-68, to put them in the ACC's top spot with a 4-0 record.

HOOS WIN! 5⃣ players in double-figures to lead No. 18 Virginia to an 80-68 win over Notre Dame.



🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) January 13, 2021

The Cavaliers' 12-point victory on Wednesday night can be credited to their efficiency from three. Virginia finished 12-for-24 from behind the arc, where six of their seven players converted on at least one three-pointer.

If the Virginia Cavaliers can continue to shoot the ball at a high percentage behind the arc, they will upset the Clemson Tigers thus making a statement in the ACC.

Key Player - Jay Huff

Jay Huff #30 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates

Jay Huff is the key player for the Virginia Cavaliers. The sharpshooter dropped 18 points in his last outing, including knocking down a career-high four three-pointers.

If Huff can continue to be hot from three, then the Virginia Cavaliers will extend their winning streak to five games.

Virginia Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

F Sam Hauser, F Jay Huff, C Kihei Clark, G Trey Murphy III, G Reece Beekman

Virginia vs Clemson Prediction

The Clemson Tigers will defeat the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Expect a low scoring game as both teams have strong defenses. However, the Tigers will gain the edge through the high percentage shot-making of Aamir Simms.

Where to watch Virginia vs Clemson

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.