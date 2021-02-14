Virginia Cavaliers vs Florida State Seminoles Prediction & Match Preview - February 15, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Virginia Cavaliers will travel to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles in an ACC matchup on Monday.

The Cavaliers handled the North Carolina Tar Heels in their last matchup, playing great defense in a 12-point victory. They hold the top spot in the ACC standings, but the Seminoles are just two games behind them in second place.

Match Details

Fixture: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Florida State Seminoles - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, February 15th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida

Virginia Cavaliers Preview

The Virginia Cavaliers hold the top spot in the ACC standings

The Virginia Cavaliers put in a strong performance in their last matchup to improve to 15-3 on the season. The Cavaliers' defense was on full display, allowing only 48 points to a talented North Carolina offense.

Advertisement

This will be the first meeting of the year between these teams, but the Virginia Cavaliers have only suffered one loss in conference play. Nonetheless, the Cavaliers will need their best basketball to out-perform the skilled Seminoles' offense on the road.

Key Player - Sam Hauser

Following a 17-point performance against North Carolina, Sam Hauser will once again be the player to watch for the Virginia Cavaliers.

The 6'8" forward has been extremely efficient in the paint thus far, shooting 52% from the field overall.

𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸: Sam Hauser ⚔️@Big_Smooth10 averaged 20.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 2 wins last week 🔥@UVAMensHoops | #ACCMBB pic.twitter.com/1SQELJ2Fe5 — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) February 8, 2021

Sam Hauser has found great success alongside fellow big man Jay Huff, with the two combining for 28 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers' talented senior will need a great night of scoring to keep pace with the Florida State offense.

Virginia Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

F Sam Hauser, F Jay Huff, G Kihei Clark, G Trey Murphy III, G Reece Beekman

Florida State Seminoles Preview

Advertisement

The Florida State Seminoles are just two games behind the Virginia Cavaliers in second place

The Florida State Seminoles had an offensive explosion to defeat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in overtime in their last game. The Seminoles have been fighting to keep pace with the first-placed Virginia Cavaliers, and a win on Monday would bring them to within one game of the top spot.

Florida State scored 92 points against Georgia Tech, the most they've scored since January 13th. The Seminoles have a great opportunity to prove themselves to be the strongest team in the ACC.

Key Player - RaiQuan Gray

Florida State big man RaiQuan Gray will need to have quite the performance on Monday to hold off the talented bigs of the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Seminoles' junior forward is averaging just over 10 points per game and leads the team in rebounding.

RaiQuan Gray is becoming an exceptional college basketball player. Had 24 points (10 of 10 from the FT line), 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal and 0 turnovers. Great performance from that dude. — Corey Clark (@Corey_Clark) February 13, 2021

Gray had a fantastic showing in his last game, finishing with a game-high 24 points to lift his team to victory.

The Seminoles will need another big game from Gray to combat the duo of Hauser and Huff from Virginia.

Florida State Seminoles Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

F RaiQuan Gray, G M.J. Walker, C Balsa Koprivica, G Anthony Polite, G Scottie Barnes

Virginia vs Florida State Prediction

This should be a very entertaining matchup, with both teams representing the best of the ACC. The Virginia Cavaliers have found the winning formula, bringing an 11-1 conference record into Monday's matchup. With their talented bigs and outstanding defense, the Cavaliers will be hard to beat.

However, the Florida State Seminoles have the perfect counter for great defense: great offense. The Seminoles have averaged 78.2 points per game thus far, 8 more points on offense than Virginia. In this case, I give the slight advantage to the Florida State Seminoles on their home court.

Where to watch Virginia vs Florida State

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.