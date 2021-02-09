Virginia Cavaliers vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Prediction & Match Preview - February 10, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 9th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers will hope to maintain their impressive form as they travel for an ACC conference matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers have been one of college basketball's hottest teams, winning nine of their last ten games. The Yellow Jackets, on the other hand, are fighting to stay in the hunt, currently sitting in 6th place of the ACC with a 5-4 conference record.

Match Details

Fixture: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 10th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Georgia

Virginia Cavaliers Preview

The Virginia Cavaliers bring an impressive 13-3 overall record into Wednesday's matchup

The Virginia Cavaliers bounced back with two straight wins after being upset by their in-state rivals, the Virginia Tech Hokies, last week. The Cavaliers bring an impressive 13-3 overall record into Wednesday's matchup, building a two-game lead in the ACC standings.

Advertisement

The Virginia Cavaliers' forwards have been carrying the scoring effort thus far. Seniors Sam Hauser and Jay Huff are combining for an average of 29 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.

Key Player - Sam Hauser

The biggest factor in the Virginia Cavaliers' offense has been forward Sam Hauser. The 6'8" senior is leading the team in scoring and rebounding while ranking second in assisting.

𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸: Sam Hauser ⚔️@Big_Smooth10 averaged 20.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 2 wins last week 🔥@UVAMensHoops | #ACCMBB pic.twitter.com/1SQELJ2Fe5 — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) February 8, 2021

Hauser recently received the ACC Conference's Player of the Week honor after tallying 41 points and 11 rebounds over his last two games.

If the Virginia Cavaliers can get more production from their talented senior, they should have the advantage in this matchup with Georgia Tech.

Virginia Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

F Sam Hauser, F Jay Huff, G Kihei Clark, G Trey Murphy III, G Reece Beekman

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Preview

Advertisement

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets gave the Virginia Cavaliers quite the scare in their first meeting

While the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have had their struggles this season, they gave the Virginia Cavaliers quite the scare in their first meeting.

In a game that went down to the wire, the Cavaliers were able to outlast Georgia Tech with a 2-point victory. Nonetheless, the Yellow Jackets were able to defend the Virginia offense with great success, allowing only 64 points in the loss.

If the defenders of Georgia Tech are able to have similar success on Wednesday, the Virginia Cavaliers could be in danger of an upset.

Key Player - Moses Wright

While Moses Wright is not the leading scorer for the Georgia Tech offense, he will play the biggest role in a potential upset on Wednesday.

The 6'9" senior will be assigned a tough task; holding down the paint against two of the best forwards in the ACC.

Moses Wright sent this 🚫😯 pic.twitter.com/SiBKTbm0Vi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 10, 2020

Advertisement

Wright has put together some impressive stats this season, averaging 16.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. The talented forward has shot 49% from the field thus far and will need to put his shooting on display to keep his team close with the first-placed Cavaliers.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Predicted Lineup

F Moses Wright, F Jordan Usher, G Jose Alvarado, G Bubba Parham, G Michael Devoe

Virginia vs Georgia Tech Prediction

While the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have earned their way into the conversation of the ACC conference, they must bring their best basketball to their home court on Wednesday.

The Virginia Cavaliers have successfully defended the top spot in the standings with one strong performance after another.

I expect the Virginia Cavaliers to continue their hot streak and win their 14th game of the season.

Where to watch Virginia vs Georgia Tech

The game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.